Major Snowstorm Headed Toward NYC; Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?

A major winter storm is on the way! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.

The latest on the storm from the Broadway League:

Friday, January 23 (12pm): "Broadway Weather Update: Broadway shows in New York City for the coming weekend are currently scheduled to perform as planned. For questions about exchange or refund policies, theatregoers should contact their point of purchase directly. We will continue to monitor local weather forecasts and will update our social channels and BroadwayLeague.com should additional information become available."

According to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, subways and buses will remain in operation throughout the weekend. Watch the full press conference:

When the weather gets hazardous, Broadway takes it seriously and occasionally in years past, Broadway has been forced to cancel performances due to inclement weather. What kind of conditions could warrant a such a decision? We look back on an interview with former Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, who shared some insight with BroadwayWorld in a previous interview:

Safety is the main concern.

"Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. Many theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

The big decisions usually come from the top.

"Basically, we don't declare Broadway closed unless the Mayor or the Governor says we should. It's usually an official decision: the roads will close, they'll tell people to stay off the highways, or there might be a travel ban or a state of emergency. They are talking to us and we are talking to them, because we know they are doing press conferences every hour or so."

Getting the cast and crew to/from work is also a consideration.

"If you are scheduled to work that day, you are supposed to work that day. If you are sick or can't get in, the cast or crew calls out. And a show requires both, because many stagehands deal with set and movement. That can become a safety issue."

Sometimes weather closures happen on a show-to-show basis.

"[Sometimes] shows can not go on because they can't get all of their casts in. In those cases, those shows might have to cancel."

Can't make it to your show because of weather?

To find out more about refunds and exchanges, contact your point of purchase.

The bottom line:

Should this incoming winter storm result in any Broadway cancelations, rest easy with the knowledge they are to keep you and your favorite Broadway performers safe enough to sing and dance another day. Be sure to check BroadwayWorld for live updates through Tuesday.

