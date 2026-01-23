Sutton Foster Sets Concert Dates in Boston, Atlanta and More

Tony Award winner Sutton Foster has revealed her upcoming concert dates, with performances taking place in Boston, West Palm Beach, Wilmington, Charlotte, Atlanta, Providence, Denver, and Hilton Head.

Foster will have special guest Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara for her performances in West Palm Beach and Denver. See the full list of concert dates here!

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Boston, MA

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Saturday, February 7, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center*

Friday, February 13, 2026

Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Community College

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Charlotte, NC

Knight Theatre

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Atlanta, GA

The Woodruff Arts Center

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Providence, RI

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Denver, CO

Boettcher Concert Hall*

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Hilton Head, SC

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

* with Kelli O’Hara

About Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster was most recently seen in Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway. Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, The Music Man (Drama League Distinguished Performance Award), Anything Goes (Tony Award), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Violet, Shrek the Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Les Misérables, Annie, The Scarlet Pimpernel and Grease.

Additional stage credits include: Once Upon a Mattress (City Center Encores!), Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre), Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Theatre), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!).

Her television credits include: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” “A Million Little Things,” “Instinct,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “ Mad Dogs,” “Elementary,” “Psych,” “Bunheads,” “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Sesame Street.” Author: Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.