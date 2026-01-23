Sutton Foster Sets Concert Dates in Boston, Atlanta and More

Foster will be joined by Kelli O'Hara for two of the performances.
Tony Award winner Sutton Foster has revealed her upcoming concert dates, with performances taking place in Boston, West Palm Beach, Wilmington, Charlotte, Atlanta, Providence, Denver, and Hilton Head.
Foster will have special guest Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara for her performances in West Palm Beach and Denver. See the full list of concert dates here!
Boston, MA
Emerson Colonial Theatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center*
Wilmington, NC
Cape Fear Community College
Charlotte, NC
Knight Theatre
Atlanta, GA
The Woodruff Arts Center
Providence, RI
Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Denver, CO
Boettcher Concert Hall*
Hilton Head, SC
The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
* with Kelli O’Hara
Sutton Foster was most recently seen in Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway. Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, The Music Man (Drama League Distinguished Performance Award), Anything Goes (Tony Award), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Violet, Shrek the Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Les Misérables, Annie, The Scarlet Pimpernel and Grease.
Additional stage credits include: Once Upon a Mattress (City Center Encores!), Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre), Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Theatre), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!).
Her television credits include: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” “A Million Little Things,” “Instinct,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “ Mad Dogs,” “Elementary,” “Psych,” “Bunheads,” “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Sesame Street.” Author: Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.
