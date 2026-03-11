Photos: MEXODUS Celebrates Opening Night at The Daryl Roth Theatre

MEXODUS, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, celebrated its reopening night March 10 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Due to demand, the production has been extended through June 14. Check out photos of the opening night celebration.

Directed by David Mendizábal with choreography by Tony Thomas, the production is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin) and Audible Theater.

The musical explores a lesser-known chapter of American history, following a freedom seeker who travels south across the Rio Grande into Mexico rather than north on the Underground Railroad. Created and performed by Quijada and Robinson, the piece combines live looping, music, and storytelling as the characters navigate a journey that crosses borders and cultures.

The production will also be released as an Audible Original on April 16. The recording features the full musical captured in Dolby Atmos and will be available to listeners worldwide.

MEXODUS was previously developed at New York Stage and Film in 2021 and later staged at Baltimore Center Stage and Mosaic Theater Company of DC in spring 2024 and at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in fall 2024.

The production features understudies Alan Mendez and Trent Lawson. The creative team includes scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer David Mendizábal, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, looping systems architect and sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, and video and projections designer Johnny Moreno. Hope Villanueva serves as production stage manager. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services, with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

Performances take place at the Daryl Roth Theatre, located at 101 East 15th Street in New York City. Tickets are available at MexodusMusical.com.

A limited number of $39 day-of rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and in person at the Daryl Roth Theatre box office starting at 12:00 p.m. Seats may have partial views.