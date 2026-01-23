Tony Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Will Depart THE OUTSIDERS

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Sky Lakota-Lynch, who earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for his performance as “Johnny Cade” in The Outsiders, will play his final performance in the production in 7 weeks on Sunday, March 15.

The original Broadway cast member with the longest association with The Outsiders, Sky Lakota-Lynch began his journey with the project in 2019. He originated the role of “Johnny Cade” during the pre-Broadway world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023 and has participated in key workshops during the show’s development.

New casting for the role will be announced soon.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

Photo Credit: Miller Mobley