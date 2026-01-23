 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Tony Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Will Depart THE OUTSIDERS

Lakota-Lynch's replacement in The Outsiders has not yet been announced.

By: Jan. 23, 2026
Tony Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Will Depart THE OUTSIDERS Image

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Sky Lakota-Lynch, who earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for his performance as “Johnny Cade” in The Outsiders, will play his final performance in the production in 7 weeks on Sunday, March 15. 

The original Broadway cast member with the longest association with The Outsiders, Sky Lakota-Lynch began his journey with the project in 2019. He originated the role of “Johnny Cade” during the pre-Broadway world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023 and has participated in key workshops during the show’s development.

New casting for the role will be announced soon.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

Photo Credit: Miller Mobley



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Outsiders Unisex Names Tee
Outsiders Unisex Names Tee
Buy a Outsiders Tulsa Pin Set
Outsiders Tulsa Pin Set
Buy a Outsiders Stay Gold Necklace
Outsiders Stay Gold Necklace
Buy a Outsiders Unisex Multi Names Tee
Outsiders Unisex Multi Names Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos