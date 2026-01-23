Renée Fleming Cancels Kennedy Center Concerts

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Renée Fleming has withdrawn from two scheduled appearances in May at the Kennedy Center, marking the latest high-profile cancellation at the storied arts institution following sweeping leadership changes under President Donald Trump.

The Grammy-winning soprano had been slated to perform with conductor James Gaffigan and the National Symphony Orchestra. In a statement posted this week on the Kennedy Center’s website, the institution cited a "scheduling conflict" as the reason for Fleming’s withdrawal.

"A new soloist and repertoire will be announced at a later date, and the remainder of the program remains unchanged," the statement read.

While the Kennedy Center has offered a routine explanation, Fleming’s decision comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the organization’s governance. Last year, the soprano resigned from her role as Artistic Advisor at Large, publicly citing the forced departures of Kennedy Center Chair David Rubenstein and President Deborah Rutter. Their removals followed President Trump’s decision to overhaul the institution’s leadership, a move that sparked concern across the arts community.

Fleming’s withdrawal also follows the new leadership’s announcement that the venue would be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, a rebranding effort that has drawn criticism from congress, artists and patrons who view the center as a nonpartisan cultural institution.

Fleming, one of the most celebrated sopranos of her generation, has long been closely associated with the Kennedy Center. The National Symphony Orchestra performances are still scheduled to proceed, with replacement artists and revised programming to be announced in the coming weeks.