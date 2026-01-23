Video: The Kid Critics Weigh In on ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'

Click Here for More on Kid Critics

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Ellie (8), Kian (8), and Quinn (9), who recently headed to Atlantic Theater Company to check out Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play". Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.