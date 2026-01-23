Photos: First Look at the National Tour of THE MUSIC MAN

Meredith Willson's The Music Man will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage. Get a first look at photos here!

Nicholas Carroll leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill, with Elizabeth D'Aiuto starring as Marian Paroo. The production will feature Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, and Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn. The tour also features Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Michael Santora as Charlie Cowell, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Bryce Bayer, Anna Chin, Danny Cruz, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aidan Toth, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.

Meredith Willson's timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical comedy, THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".

Photo credit: Marshall Meadows

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man

The National Tour Cast of The Music Man