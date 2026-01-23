Quentin Earl Darrington, Addie Morales, Ryan Vona and More Join MASQUERADE

Quentin Earl Darrington, Ryan Vona, and Addie Morales will step into the roles of Phantom and Christine in the off-Broadway hit Masquerade. Due to popular demand, the production will now play an additional 14 weeks through Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 218 West 57th Street.

New additional cast members include Milena Comeau (ensemble), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Audrey Logan (vacation swing), Liz Pierce (Giry), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), and Sean Seamus Thompson (vacation swing).

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Best availability in February.

Same day tickets can also be accessed via the Black Tie Standby Line, an in-person cancellation line offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line. The Black Tie Standby Line operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.