Theaters Cancel Performances Due to Severe Weather - Updating Live

As a powerful winter storm moves across large portions of the United States, BroadwayWorld is monitoring performance cancellations, schedule changes, and venue closures affecting Broadway, touring productions, regional theatre, and live events nationwide. Forecasters at NOAA and the National Weather Service warn that heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain, and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to impact hundreds of millions of people from January 23 through early next week, creating hazardous travel conditions and increasing the likelihood of power outages. As conditions evolve, this page will provide ongoing updates on weather-related cancellations and advisories.

Charlotte

Weekend Shows - Charlotte Comedy Theater

Charlotte Comedy Theater shared on Instagram they are cancelling this weekend's shows due to severe weather.

More Information

Chicago

Little Shop of Horrors - Marriott Theatre

Due to the forecasted severe weather advisory, for the wellbeing of our patrons the performance of Little Shop of Horrors scheduled for January 23rd at 7:30pm is cancelled.

The venue asks patrons contact the box office at 847-634-0200 to make alternative ticket arrangements.

More Information

Oklahoma

Mozart’s Gran Partita - Tulsa Symphony

Due to the forecasted inclement weather this weekend, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Sunday’s Symphony Sessions performance of Mozart’s Gran Partita at TU’s Lorton Performance Center on January 25. All ticket holders will receive a full refund. Refunds will be processed automatically to the original form of payment. If you have any questions or need additional information, please email info@tulsasymphony.org or call 918-584-3645.

More Information

Pittsburgh

The Magic of Rob Lake - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Due to expected inclement weather, the upcoming performance of The Magic of Rob Lake scheduled for this Sunday (January 25th, 2026) has been rescheduled. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Refunds are available for 30 days from the original point of purchase.

More Information

Rhode Island

Suffs - Providence Performing Arts Center

Due to the severe weather forecast for Sunday, January 25, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and SUFFS have announced that the Sunday, January 25 matinee performance at 1PM and evening performance at 6:30PM have been cancelled.

Sunday, January 25th ticketholders who purchased from the PPAC Box Office and from ppacri.org do not need to take any further action; refunds will be automatically issued. Please allow five to seven business days for a refund to be posted to a ticketholder's account.

More Information

Washington, DC

Stories from The Brink - Theater J

Theater J has canceled all performances scheduled for Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, due to a predicted large winter storm. The affected performances will be rescheduled for Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 1 at 2 p.m.

More Information