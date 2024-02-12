Major Snowstorm Headed Toward NYC; Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?

Will your Broadway show be canceled because of snow? We have the answers!

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Major Snowstorm Headed Toward NYC; Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?

A major winter storm is on the way! Snow accumulation could reach 6 to 12 inches north of the city, into northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a swath of the region. New York City is under a winter weather watch, along with Long Island. 

Weather reports indicate everyone should expect tough commutes on Tuesday. All NYC Public Schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday.

Will the impending weather impact your Broadway plans? As of noon on Monday, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled. Check back here for updates.

When the weather gets hazardous, Broadway takes it seriously and occasionally in years past, Broadway has been forced to cancel performances due to inclement weather. What kind of conditions could warrant a such a decision? We look back on an interview with former Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, who shared some insight with BroadwayWorld in a previous interview:

Safety is the main concern.

"Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. Many theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

The big decisions usually come from the top.

"Basically, we don't declare Broadway closed unless the Mayor or the Governor says we should. It's usually an official decision: the roads will close, they'll tell people to stay off the highways, or there might be a travel ban or a state of emergency. They are talking to us and we are talking to them, because we know they are doing press conferences every hour or so."

Getting the cast and crew to/from work is also a consideration.

"If you are scheduled to work that day, you are supposed to work that day. If you are sick or can't get in, the cast or crew calls out. And a show requires both, because many stagehands deal with set and movement. That can become a safety issue."

Sometimes weather closures happen on a show-to-show basis.

"[Sometimes] shows can not go on because they can't get all of their casts in. In those cases, those shows might have to cancel."

Can't make it to your show because of weather?

To find out more about refunds and exchanges, contact your point of purchase.

The bottom line:

Should this incoming winter storm result in any Broadway cancelations, rest easy with the knowledge they are to keep you and your favorite Broadway performers safe enough to sing and dance another day. Be sure to check BroadwayWorld for live updates through Tuesday.



RELATED STORIES

1
Ralph Fiennes Calls For Limited Trigger Warnings In Theatres Photo
Ralph Fiennes Calls For Limited Trigger Warnings In Theatres

Ralph Fiennes has voiced his opposition to the use of trigger warnings in theatres, advocating for audiences to experience the full impact of the production without prior alerts to potentially disturbing content.

2
Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentines Day Tick Photo
Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentine's Day Ticket Discounts

Grammy® Award winner and rock and roll icon, Huey Lewis will appear live in person on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 12:30pm at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as he celebrates the box office opening of The Heart of Rock and Roll.

3
Broadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and More

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 12, 2024.

4
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Marvel's new feature, Deadpool & Wolverine. Following his Tony-nominated Broadway run in the Music Man, Jackman announced that he would be returning to the role for Ryan Reynolds' new installment in the series. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Team BWW

Spend Summer 2024 Training at UCLASpend Summer 2024 Training at UCLA
Broadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and MoreBroadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and More
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre GroupVideo: Watch a Sneak Peek of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group
What You Need to Know About Applying to a Graduate Degree in the UKWhat You Need to Know About Applying to a Graduate Degree in the UK

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You