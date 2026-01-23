Photos: Tom Felton in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

You can now get a first look at photos of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre.

Felton, who portrayed the character in all eight Harry Potter films, returns to the role for the first time in nearly 15 years for a 26-week engagement through May 10, 2026.

The current Broadway cast features John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Tom Felton appears as Draco Malfoy opposite Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

The company also includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams, and Riley Thad Young.

Since its world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide and earned 60 major honors, including nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, both including Best Play. The production holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, with more than $430 million in total sales and 3.5 million tickets sold, making it the third-longest running play in Broadway history.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy



Tom Felton

John Skelley

Daniel Fredrick, Janae Hammond, Rachel Christopher, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, Trish Lindstrom, Aidan Close, and Tom Felton

Tom Felton and John Skelley



The Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Tom Felton and John Skelley with Aidan Close and Emmet Smith