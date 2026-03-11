My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

Cold War Choir Practice stars Alana Raquel Bowers, Will Cobbs, Grace McLean, and more.

By: Mar. 11, 2026

MCC Theater, Clubbed Thumb, and Page 73 are now presenting  Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. The limited run will continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. 

The cast includes Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits) as Meek, Will Cobbs (Is This A Room) as Smooch, Crystal Finn (Deep Blue Sound) as Virgie, Andy Lucien (Bad Kreyòl) as Clay, Grace McLean (Suffs) as a member of the Choir, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders) as Puddin, with Suzzy Roche (The Wooster Group) and Nina Ross (To Kill a Mockingbird) as members of the Choir, and Ellen Winter (The Beastiary) as the Choir Leader.

In Cold War Choir Practice, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. Cold War Choir Practice is an explosion of roller disco, Reaganomics, espionage, and cults, underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY, chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.

Photo Credit: Bartlett Lentini

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Bernie Telsey, Kari Olmon, Michael Walkup, Maria Striar, Blake West, Michael Bulger, and Will Cantler

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Alana Raquel Bowers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Andy Lucien

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Baye & Asa

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Crystal Finn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Ellen Winter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Grace McLean

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Knud Adams and Ro Reddick

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Knud Adams

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Nina Ross

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Ro Reddick

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Will Cobbs

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
Suzzy Roche

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
The Cast of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Image
The Company of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos