Photos: Inside Opening Night of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

MCC Theater, Clubbed Thumb, and Page 73 are now presenting Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. The limited run will continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

The cast includes Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits) as Meek, Will Cobbs (Is This A Room) as Smooch, Crystal Finn (Deep Blue Sound) as Virgie, Andy Lucien (Bad Kreyòl) as Clay, Grace McLean (Suffs) as a member of the Choir, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders) as Puddin, with Suzzy Roche (The Wooster Group) and Nina Ross (To Kill a Mockingbird) as members of the Choir, and Ellen Winter (The Beastiary) as the Choir Leader.

In Cold War Choir Practice, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. Cold War Choir Practice is an explosion of roller disco, Reaganomics, espionage, and cults, underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY, chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.

Photo Credit: Bartlett Lentini