Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 25, 2026- Grosses Impacted As Blizzard Shutters Shows and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning BroadwayWorld readers! If you missed any of the action yesterday, we've got your theatre fix right here. While Broadway grosses dipped last week due to snowy weather, there was still plenty of magic on (and off) the stage. Catch up with Aidan Close and Emmet Smith bringing wizardry to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and don’t forget to make your pick in our Best Movie Musical bracket! You’ll also want to check out our exclusive performance from BROTHERHOOD and catch up on big news like Baz Luhrmann’s new ELVIS stage musical, Titanique’s Broadway cast reveal, and more. Take a look at photos from starry visits to BUG and Marcel on the Train, plus industry updates and interviews—including Matthew Morrison’s Broadway return and Ray Romano’s comedy debut. There’s lots to discover, so dive into yesterday’s highlights as you wake up with BroadwayWorld!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/22/26 - Overall Grosses Fall 6% Amid Snow Closures
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/22/2026.
Video: Aidan Close & Emmet Smith Are Making Magic in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Seven is an especially magical number in the Wizarding World, and the current Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child knows all about it. The Year 7 cast took the Lyric Theatre stage just a few months ago, and already they know there is know place like Hogwarts. Watch in this video as Aidan Close and Emmet Smith chat more about their magical time on Broadway so far!
Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Best Movie Musical Of All Time Bracket
Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!
Exclusive: Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott Perform Original Duet in BROTHERHOOD Movie Musical
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld has your first exclusive listen to “Two Worlds Next Door,” one of the 17 original musical numbers for BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical, performed by Broadway's Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott. Check out the behind-the-scenes clip now.. (more...)
Exclusive: Watch Michael Urie and Jason Segel Perform LES MISÉRABLES in SHRINKING Clip
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Shrinking, Jason Segel dusts off his vocal cords to perform 'The Confrontation' from Les Misérables, opposite Michael Urie's Javert. Watch it now. . (more...)
|Video: Matthew Morrison Talks 'Homecoming' to Broadway After Ten-Year Hiatus
by Josh Sharpe
After a ten-year hiatus, Matthew Morrison is returning to the Great White Way. Having last been seen on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Morrison will take over as Bobby Darrin in the hit musical Just in Time this April. He visited TODAY on Tuesday to chat all about it. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
| Video: Ray Romano Shares How His 'Year of Yes' Led to Broadway's ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Josh Sharpe
This year, Ray Romano is working on staying open to new opportunities, which led to a part in All Out: Comedy About Ambition. Watch him discuss joining the show during a recent visit to The Late Show.. (more...)
| Photos: Paul Rudd and Victoria Clark Visit BUG on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Paul Rudd and Victoria Clark both recently paid a visit to Bug on Broadway, where they posed backstage with the show's star, Carrie Coon. Check out photos of the stars backstage here!. (more...)
Photos: MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company
Photos: Tate McRae Visits Jake Shane at ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Bruce Glikas
Singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae recently paid a visit to All Out: Comedy About Ambition to cheer on her friend, Jake Shane. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the pair backstage and you can check out photos here! . (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League has revealed details for the upcoming memorial celebration of Nilan, The Drama League’s longtime Associate Artistic Director, who unexpectedly passed away after a brief illness.. (more...)
Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud Contest Open for 2026 Submissions
by Stephi Wild
Taylor Louderman's annual Write Out Loud Contest is now accepting song submissions until February 28, 2026. The contest aims to showcase new songwriting talent in the musical theater community.. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Award-winning comic Ali Wong will bring her uproarious new stand-up show Ali Wong Live to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8:00pm. Learn more here!. (more...)
Cast Set For LES MISÉRABLES Final Return To Chicago
by Stephi Wild
Broadway In Chicago has announced casting for the Chicago engagement of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. . (more...)
TITANIQUE Reveals Full Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Titanique, coming to the stage this spring. Learn more about the cast members playing the Background Vocalists and Understudies.. (more...)
Review: BIRD GROVE, Hampstead Theatre
by Clementine Scott
George Eliot’s Middlemarch was, and is, radical for its acknowledgement of how society places limits on even the most ambitious and idealistic of its inhabitants. In his new play, Alexi Kaye Campbell explores how that notion of compromise may have affected Eliot herself, both to her own benefit and to her detriment.. (more...)
Baz Luhrmann Confirms ELVIS Stage Musical Is In the Works
by Michael Major
Baz Luhrmann has confirmed that there is a stage adaptation of his 2022 Elvis film in the works. In a new interview promoting his EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert film, the director confirmed that the musical is currently being worked on.. (more...)
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Release Cast Recording; Listen to the First Single
by Stephi Wild
The new original Broadway musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will release an original Broadway cast recording. Listen to the first single here and watch a video of the stars in the recording booth!. (more...)
Alan Cumming, Gaten Matarazzo and Bebe Neuwirth to Star in UNDERDOGS: A MUSICAL on Audible
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible will present Underdogs: A Musical, a new Audible Original, starring Alan Cumming, Gaten Matarazzo, and Bebe Neuwirth. Set at the most prestigious performing arts high school in the world, the comedy follows four determined first-year students.. (more...)
THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Animated Musical Sets Digital and DVD Release Dates
by Josh Sharpe
A home release has been set for The Land of Sometimes, the new animated feature with a star-studded cast and new songs from EGOT-winning songwriter Sir Tim Rice.. (more...)
Olivier Awards 2026 Reveals Recipients of Outstanding Contribution to Dance and Opera
by Stephi Wild
The Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard has revealed the recipients of this year's Outstanding Contribution to Dance, Outstanding Contribution to Opera, and Industry Recognition Awards. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
