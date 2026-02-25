Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 25, 2026- Grosses Impacted As Blizzard Shutters Shows and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning BroadwayWorld readers! If you missed any of the action yesterday, we've got your theatre fix right here. While Broadway grosses dipped last week due to snowy weather, there was still plenty of magic on (and off) the stage. Catch up with Aidan Close and Emmet Smith bringing wizardry to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and don’t forget to make your pick in our Best Movie Musical bracket! You’ll also want to check out our exclusive performance from BROTHERHOOD and catch up on big news like Baz Luhrmann’s new ELVIS stage musical, Titanique’s Broadway cast reveal, and more. Take a look at photos from starry visits to BUG and Marcel on the Train, plus industry updates and interviews—including Matthew Morrison’s Broadway return and Ray Romano’s comedy debut. There’s lots to discover, so dive into yesterday’s highlights as you wake up with BroadwayWorld!





The Front Page



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/22/26 - Overall Grosses Fall 6% Amid Snow Closures Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/22/2026.



Video: Aidan Close & Emmet Smith Are Making Magic in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Seven is an especially magical number in the Wizarding World, and the current Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child knows all about it. The Year 7 cast took the Lyric Theatre stage just a few months ago, and already they know there is know place like Hogwarts. Watch in this video as Aidan Close and Emmet Smith chat more about their magical time on Broadway so far!



Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Best Movie Musical Of All Time Bracket Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!

Exclusive

Exclusive: Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott Perform Original Duet in BROTHERHOOD Movie Musical

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld has your first exclusive listen to “Two Worlds Next Door,” one of the 17 original musical numbers for BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical, performed by Broadway's Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott. Check out the behind-the-scenes clip now.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Michael Urie and Jason Segel Perform LES MISÉRABLES in SHRINKING Clip

by Josh Sharpe

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Shrinking, Jason Segel dusts off his vocal cords to perform 'The Confrontation' from Les Misérables, opposite Michael Urie's Javert. Watch it now. . (more...)

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Paul Rudd and Victoria Clark Visit BUG on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Paul Rudd and Victoria Clark both recently paid a visit to Bug on Broadway, where they posed backstage with the show's star, Carrie Coon. Check out photos of the stars backstage here!. (more...) Photos: MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company

by Bruce Glikas

The world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet, recently celebrated its opening night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: Tate McRae Visits Jake Shane at ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

by Bruce Glikas

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae recently paid a visit to All Out: Comedy About Ambition to cheer on her friend, Jake Shane. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the pair backstage and you can check out photos here! . (more...)

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Clementine Scott

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

Listen Up

"Sometimes people leave you

Halfway through the wood

Others may deceive you

You decide what's good

You decide alone

But no one is alone. " - Into the Woods