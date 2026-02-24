 tracker
Photos: MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company

Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet.

By: Feb. 24, 2026

The world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet, recently celebrated its opening night on Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!

Marcel on the Train features Rora Brodwin (A Modest Proposal), Harrison Bryan (A Patron of the Arts), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt), Max Gordon Moore (Tammy Faye), Josh Odsess-Rubin (Miracle on 55th Street), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County), Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants, Wicked), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar).

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award? nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Maddie Corman, Max Gordon Moore, Tedra Millan, Ethan Slater, Aaron Serotsky and Alex Wyse

Maddie Corman and Tedra Millan

Maddie Corman, Max Gordon Moore, Tedra Millan, Ethan Slater, Aaron Serotsky and Alex Wyse

Tedra Millan and Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Tedra Millan and Ethan Slater

Tedra Millan and Ethan Slater

Tedra Millan and Ethan Slater

Tedra Millan and Ethan Slater

Tedra Millan

Tedra Millan

Tedra Millan

Maddie Corman

Maddie Corman

Alex Wyse

Alex Wyse

Aaron Serotsky

Aaron Serotsky

Rora Brodwin

Rora Brodwin

Director Marshall Pailet

Director Marshall Pailet

Harrison Bryan

Harrison Bryan

Max Gordon Moore,

Max Gordon Moore,

Josh Odsess-Rubin

Josh Odsess-Rubin

Alex Wyse, Tedra Millan, Maddie Corman, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, Max Gordon Moore, Harrison Bryan, Rora Brodwin and Josh Odsess-Rubin

Alex Wyse, Tedra Millan, Maddie Corman, Director Marshall Pailet, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, Max Gordon Moore, Harrison Bryan, Rora Brodwin and Josh Odsess-Rubin

Saamer Usmani and Tedra Millan

Saamer Usmani and Tedra Millan

Mac Alexander and Maddie Corman

Assistant Director JuJu Jaworski and Director Marshall Pailet

Kellie Pailet and husband Director Marshall Pailet

Katie Bryan and Harrison Bryan

Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston

Ben Fankhauser

Judy Kuhn and Trip Cullman

Judy Kuhn

Bonnie Milligan and Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

Steven Pasquale

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Julie Halston

Julie Halston

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Ella Stiller

Ella Stiller

Jesse Eisenberg

Mac Alexander and Jane Alexander

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson

Tysha Scott and Richard Ponce

Alex Wyse, Tedra Millan, Maddie Corman, Director Marshall Pailet, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, Max Gordon Moore, Harrison Bryan, Rora Brodwin and Josh Odsess-Rubin

Signage at Classic Stage Company



