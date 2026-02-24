Photos: MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company

Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet.
The world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet, recently celebrated its opening night on Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company.
Marcel on the Train features Rora Brodwin (A Modest Proposal), Harrison Bryan (A Patron of the Arts), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt), Max Gordon Moore (Tammy Faye), Josh Odsess-Rubin (Miracle on 55th Street), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County), Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants, Wicked), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar).
History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award? nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Maddie Corman, Max Gordon Moore, Tedra Millan, Ethan Slater, Aaron Serotsky and Alex Wyse
Maddie Corman and Tedra Millan
Director Marshall Pailet
Director Marshall Pailet
Max Gordon Moore,
Saamer Usmani and Tedra Millan
Mac Alexander and Maddie Corman
Assistant Director JuJu Jaworski and Director Marshall Pailet
Kellie Pailet and husband Director Marshall Pailet
Katie Bryan and Harrison Bryan
Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston
Bonnie Milligan and Donna Murphy
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin
Mac Alexander and Jane Alexander
CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson
Tysha Scott and Richard Ponce
Signage at Classic Stage Company