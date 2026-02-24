Photos: MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company

The world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet, recently celebrated its opening night on Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!

Marcel on the Train features Rora Brodwin (A Modest Proposal), Harrison Bryan (A Patron of the Arts), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt), Max Gordon Moore (Tammy Faye), Josh Odsess-Rubin (Miracle on 55th Street), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County), Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants, Wicked), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar).

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award? nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas