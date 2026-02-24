The Drama League to Present Memorial Event To Honor Associate Artistic Director Nilan

The Drama League has revealed details for the upcoming memorial celebration of Nilan, The Drama League’s longtime Associate Artistic Director, who unexpectedly passed away on January 4, 2026, after a brief illness.

Nilan: A Celebration will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 3:30 PM at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South. The entire arts community is invited to participate in the event, which will feature speakers, music, dance, and performances of scenes and monologues from Nilan’s plays.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP is required. To RSVP, please visit https//qrco.de/Nilan.

Nilan: A Celebration is presented by Cherrye J. Davis, Alisha Espinosa, Ricardo Guevara, Brandon Meeks, Bevin Ross, Catalin Stelian, Jack Utrata, and by Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Nathaniel P. Claridad, who serve as the event’s co-directors. Stage Management is provided by Patrick Anthony Surillo and Karen ‘Curly’ Schleifer. Participating speakers and performers will be announced at a later date.