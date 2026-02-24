Baz Luhrmann Confirms ELVIS Stage Musical Is In the Works

Baz Luhrmann has confirmed that there is a stage adaptation of his 2022 Elvis film in the works. In a new interview promoting his EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert film, the director confirmed that the musical is happening and is currently being worked on.

"It's happening, yeah," he told the UK's Magic Radio. "I don't know if I was supposed to announce it but, hey, I just did."

He went on to share that, although he helmed the original film, he will not be directing the stage production.

"I have this thing, I've learned. It's like, I got Alex Timbers to do the Moulin Rouge musical. I can never go backwards. I can't be me when I was 28 doing Romeo and Juliet or Strictly Ballroom, can't remember what age I was. But I really love handing it on and I'm not precious."

ELVIS explored the life and music of Elvis Presley, played in the film by Austin Butler, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, portrayed by Tom Hanks. The soundtrack featured Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, `60s and `70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

The film delved into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

There has been no official announcement regarding a timeline, creative team, or cast for the upcoming stage production.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas