Video: Watch 'One Man Wrecking Machine' From Signature Theatre's SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED

Signature Theatre has shared an exclusive look at the cast of Safety Not Guaranteed performing "One Man Wrecking Machine." The new musical, which features music and lyrics by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire, will run March 3 through April 12, 2026, in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

Based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly, the musical will be directed by Oliver Butler, with choreography by Lisa Fagan. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements will be by Bill Sherman, with music direction by Jeff Tanski.

Inspired by the film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed follows journalist Darius, who responds to a mysterious classified ad seeking a partner for time travel. What begins as an investigation becomes an unexpected journey that challenges ideas of regret, risk, and the desire to change the past.

The cast includes Preston Truman Boyd as Jeff, Tyler Dobies as Arnau, Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, Joshua Morgan as Tristan/Others, Mia Pak as Darius, and Erin Weaver as Liz/Others. Understudies include Steven Nicolás Franco, Sydne Lyons, and Scout Santoro.