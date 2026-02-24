TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Release Cast Recording; Listen to the First Single

The new original Broadway musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will release an original Broadway cast recording starring Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong). The digital album is set for release on March 20, 2026.

“If I Believed” from the album has been released as a single and is available for listening now! Listen below:

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s Least Problematic Woman in the World) and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon). Information on the release of the physical CD and vinyl to follow.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025. The show’s New York bow has garnered widespread critical acclaim, including a New York Times “Critic’s Pick”, praising the show as “an effervescent new musical comedy that delivers lavishly on laughter, escape, and fantasy” and inclusion on Best of 2025 lists from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, Mashable, Deadline, Out Magazine, TheaterMania, New York Theatre Guide, and more. As of 12PM today, a new block of tickets have been put on sale through November 22, 2026.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run — including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

The creative team features Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award-winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), and the Hair Wig and Makeup Designer is Cheryl Thomas (Waiting for Gadot, Sunset Blvd.). Music Direction is by Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, The Prom), Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Judith Schoenfeld (Days of Wine and Roses, Dear Evan Hansen).

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys for Dougal and Robin, played by Tutty and Pitts.

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at the Kiln in November 2023, before the “fresh, funny, and flawless musical” (Observer) transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025.

The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.

The musical is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, and Jamie Wilson Productions.