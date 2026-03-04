Video: Derek Klena Sings 'Shut Up and Dance' With the Savannah Bananas

Derek Klena celebrated his first game with the Savannah Bananas with a special performance! The Tony nominee performed "Shut Up and Dance" for his debut game, a song he originally sang in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. Watch a clip of the performance below!

The Savannah Bananas play "Banana Ball", known as the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Learn more about the team here.

About Derek Klena

Derek Klena most recently appeared in in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Previously, he appeared in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, reprising his role from the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. He also starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia.

Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."