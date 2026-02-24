Video: Aidan Close & Emmet Smith Are Making Magic in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Seven is an especially magical number in the Wizarding World, and the current Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child knows all about it. The Year 7 cast took the Lyric Theatre stage just a few months ago, and already they know there is know place like Hogwarts.

Aidan Close and Emmet Smith recently made their Broadway debuts following a run together in the show's national tour. "It's so wild to get to have the original creative team, and so many vets who have done the show for years, and newbies like us," explained Smith. "That confluence!"

"I think what this show does more than anything I've seen, is it combines that modern myth of Harry Potter, something people are already buying into coming into the show, and introduces them to the ritual of theatre," added Close. "There's a moment halfway through Act 1 when those two things combine. The lights go up on the audience, they go up on us. And we're on. We're breathing the same air!"

Watch in this video as they both chat more about their magical time on Broadway so far!

Close previously starred in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (First National Tour). Theatre includes Ally Sass’s brilliant Incels and Other Myths (world premiere, Boston Playwrights’ Theatre); Twelve Elephants (The Tank NYC); Timon of Athens (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art); Much Ado About Nothing and Henry VI Part III (Prague Shakespeare Company). Training: Boston University (BFA) and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. @aidanmclose

Smith's other theatre credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (First National Tour); Off-Broadway: Philadelphia, Here I Come! (Irish Repertory Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Theatre for a New Audience), Soul Doctor (New York Theatre Workshop); Regional: A Distinct Society (Pioneer Theatre), The Sound of Music (Marriott Theatre). TV includes: “New Amsterdam,” “Law & Order,” and “Blue Bloods.” Award-winning songwriter (Write Out Loud, New Musicals Inc.) of works produced Off-Broadway, in films, at Carnegie Hall, and regionally. Training: Northwestern University. @emmetsmithnyc