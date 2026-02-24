Photos: Tate McRae Visits Jake Shane at ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae recently paid a visit to All Out: Comedy About Ambition to cheer on her friend, Jake Shane. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the pair backstage and you can check out photos below!

Shane stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate. All four are making their Broadway debuts.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas