Photos: New HADESTOWN Cast Members Take First Bows

Last evening, Tuesday, March 3, the five new principal cast members of Hadestown took their first bow. See photos here!

The new cast members aare: Disney Channel and Broadway favorite Joshua Colley as 'Orpheus'; Jordan Tyson, fresh off the recent Gypsy revival, as ‘Eurydice'; television and film star Gary Dourdan as 'Hades'; Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes'; and Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone.'

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.