Photos: New HADESTOWN Cast Members Take First Bows

See photos of Gary Dourdan, Gaby Moreno, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson, and Joshua Colley.

By: Mar. 04, 2026

Last evening, Tuesday, March 3, the five new principal cast members of Hadestown took their first bow. See photos here!

The new cast members aare: Disney Channel and Broadway favorite Joshua Colley as 'Orpheus'; Jordan Tyson, fresh off the recent Gypsy revival, as ‘Eurydice'; television and film star Gary Dourdan as 'Hades'; Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes'; and Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone.'

 Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. 




Videos