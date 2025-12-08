Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive

Video: COME FROM AWAY Now Playing at Milwaukee Rep

by Stephi Wild

Come From Away is running now through December 14 in Milwaukee Rep's new Checota Powerhouse Theater. Check out a sneak peek of the show in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Matchmaker' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

by Michael Major

Watch the stars of Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre perform 'Matchmaker' in new footage from the production! The video features Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Beatrice Owens as Tzeitel, and Lily Burka as Hodel.. (more...)