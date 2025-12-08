 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive

8Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 08, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image

8Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we bring you the biggest highlights and can't-miss moments from across the theatre world. Dive into the holiday spirit as Scott Hoying and Pentatonix spread Christmas cheer with their latest tour and album. See which shows topped the critics' lists in our Best Theater of 2025 picks, and get the inside scoop on WICKED: FOR GOOD Easter eggs from the film’s musical masterminds. Broadway is buzzing: Ne-Yo made his Broadway debut, Bob the Drag Queen dazzles in MOULIN ROUGE!, and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG hits the big screen to rave reviews. There’s big news internationally, too, with Les Misérables' all-star world tour cast announcement and WICKED: FOR GOOD’s Critics Choice nominations. Plus, don’t miss the latest industry news, new fellowships, viral videos, and reviews of everything from Cinderella to the wildest Beauty and the Beast in town. Grab your coffee and see what’s lighting up the stage this morning!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, December 8
Marjorie Prime opens on Broadway
Friday, December 12
All Out opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image
Video: Scott Hoying Is Celebrating Christmas in the City

Scott Hoying joins The Roundtable on Broadway World to celebrate an unforgettable holiday season as Pentatonix takes their beloved Christmas tour across the country. We dive into the group’s newest holiday album, Christmas in the City, and explore the creative spark behind their signature sound, the evolution of their arrangements, and the traditions that keep their music fresh year after year.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image
The Best Theater of 2025: Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2025 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image
Exclusive: Musical Wizards John Powell and Stephen Oreumus Share WICKED: FOR GOOD Easter Eggs

BroadwayWorld caught up with Wicked: For Good composer John Powell and executive music producer Stephen Oremus, who shared insights into the process of bringing the music to the screen and revealed easter eggs in the score of the new film.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image Video: Ne-Yo Takes His First Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Ne-Yo officially made his Broadway debut last night in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Watch a video of him taking his first bow in the production now! The cast also includes Amanda Reid, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams, and more.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image Video: Inside the VFX Magic for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Visual Effects Supervisor Pablo Helman
by Josh Sharpe
In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, visual effects supervisor Pablo Helman offers viewers a look into the VFX work on display in the newest film. Check out the video to see behind-the-scenes special effects shots from the movie.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image Video: COME FROM AWAY Now Playing at Milwaukee Rep
by Stephi Wild
Come From Away is running now through December 14 in Milwaukee Rep's new Checota Powerhouse Theater. Check out a sneak peek of the show in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Matchmaker' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
by Michael Major
Watch the stars of Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre perform 'Matchmaker' in new footage from the production! The video features Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Beatrice Owens as Tzeitel, and Lily Burka as Hodel.. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Never Fly Away' & More Songs From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
by Michael Major
Maybe Happy Ending in Korea has released new video footage of 'Never Fly Away,' the beloved firefly song from the hit musical. The production has also released a new look at 'Goodbye My Room,' 'Driving,' 'The World Within My Room,' and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image Photos/Video: Bob the Drag Queen as 'Harold Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video have been released of drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image Photos: English National Opera’s HMS PINAFORE at the London Coliseum
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore, running through 7 Feb 2026 at the London Coliseum. Check out the photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive Image REVIEW: Jeffrey Hatcher’s Stage Adaptation of DIAL M FOR MURDER Brings An Extra Twist To The Thriller
by Jade Kops
Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock (Director) and Frederick Knott’s (Screenplay) DIAL M FOR MURDER brings the thriller to life for a new audience with a few new twists.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
3C Theatre Management Launches With New Team
by Stephi Wild
3C Theatre Management & Consulting, the in-house team behind Perfect Crime, New York’s longest running play, as well as many other projects at The Theater Center, announced their new lineup of consultants.. (more...)
Royal Family Productions Launches the William and Enid Hairston Artist Fellowship
by Stephi Wild
Royal Family Productions has announced a 2026 artist fellowship in partnership with Ann Hairston, honoring the legacy of her father, William R. Hairston Jr. — a trailblazing Black actor, playwright, and cultural leader.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Debuts in Theaters
by Josh Sharpe
Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, is now in theaters. Find out what critics think of the cinematic interpretation.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Lea Salonga, Gerónimo Rauch, and More Will Lead LES MISERABLES: THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR in Manila
by Stephi Wild
Initial casting has been announced for the Manila stop of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR, coming to The Theatre at Solaire from 20 January to 1 March 2026.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Receives 7 Critics Choice Award Nominations- Check Out the Full List
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good has received 7 nominations at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture. Other notable nominees in various categories include Hamnet, Blue Moon, The Testament of Ann Lee, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. . (more...)
Review Roundup: Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Debuts in Theaters
by Josh Sharpe
Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, is now in theaters. Find out what critics think of the cinematic interpretation.. (more...)
Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japanese Airport for Alleged Drug Smuggling
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jeremy O. Harris was arrested last month at an airport in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country. Harris was stopped by a customs officer who discovered MDMA. . (more...)
Review: CINDERELLA, Rose Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The Rose Theatre's Cinderella is definitely not a pantomime, but nor is it a straightforward re-telling of the story. Updates to classic fairy tales are not new, but co-writers Chris Bush and Roni Neale give us a recognisable story with several twists along the way; where blended families and friendship are celebrated to create a fun and festive show for the whole family.. (more...)
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A HORNY LOVE STORY, Charing Cross Theatre
by Clementine Scott
In an age of transphobic fearmongering about any drag queen daring to perform in front of children, acknowledging the fact that British family entertainment has always been queer feels more important than ever. He’s Behind You takes this one step further, extending the concept of queer adult panto to its full, glorious potential.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff and More to Join RED BUCKET FOLLIES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Red Bucket Follies will transform six weeks of fundraising into two afternoons of one-of-a-kind songs, skits and dances created by Broadway’s best. Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff and more are set to join.. (more...)
Listen: Sting Releases Expanded Edition of THE LAST SHIP Album
by Stephi Wild
Sting has released The Last Ship (Expanded Edition), an updated version of his album featuring five new recordings. Learn more and listen to the album here!. (more...)

MTFest Returns to the Other Palace in 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Other Palace will welcome back MTFestUK 2026, featuring six musicals over three weeks. First introduced in 2019, MTFestUK has championed bold, original musical theatre, with many works reaching full productions in the UK and beyond. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The most important things are love and beauty
It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor
To prosper and to fly, a basic human right
The feeling in your heart that you’re secure."

- Here Lies Love

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos