Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8, 2025- Go Inside WICKED: FOR GOOD With An Easter Egg Exclusive

8Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
8Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we bring you the biggest highlights and can't-miss moments from across the theatre world. Dive into the holiday spirit as Scott Hoying and Pentatonix spread Christmas cheer with their latest tour and album. See which shows topped the critics' lists in our Best Theater of 2025 picks, and get the inside scoop on WICKED: FOR GOOD Easter eggs from the film’s musical masterminds. Broadway is buzzing: Ne-Yo made his Broadway debut, Bob the Drag Queen dazzles in MOULIN ROUGE!, and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG hits the big screen to rave reviews. There’s big news internationally, too, with Les Misérables' all-star world tour cast announcement and WICKED: FOR GOOD’s Critics Choice nominations. Plus, don’t miss the latest industry news, new fellowships, viral videos, and reviews of everything from Cinderella to the wildest Beauty and the Beast in town. Grab your coffee and see what’s lighting up the stage this morning!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, December 8
Marjorie Prime opens on Broadway
Friday, December 12
All Out opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Scott Hoying Is Celebrating Christmas in the City
Scott Hoying joins The Roundtable on Broadway World to celebrate an unforgettable holiday season as Pentatonix takes their beloved Christmas tour across the country. We dive into the group’s newest holiday album, Christmas in the City, and explore the creative spark behind their signature sound, the evolution of their arrangements, and the traditions that keep their music fresh year after year.
|
The Best Theater of 2025: Shows that Ruled the Year
As 2025 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.
|
Exclusive: Musical Wizards John Powell and Stephen Oreumus Share WICKED: FOR GOOD Easter Eggs
BroadwayWorld caught up with Wicked: For Good composer John Powell and executive music producer Stephen Oremus, who shared insights into the process of bringing the music to the screen and revealed easter eggs in the score of the new film.
|Must Watch
| Video: Ne-Yo Takes His First Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Ne-Yo officially made his Broadway debut last night in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Watch a video of him taking his first bow in the production now! The cast also includes Amanda Reid, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams, and more.. (more...)
| Video: Inside the VFX Magic for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Visual Effects Supervisor Pablo Helman
by Josh Sharpe
In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, visual effects supervisor Pablo Helman offers viewers a look into the VFX work on display in the newest film. Check out the video to see behind-the-scenes special effects shots from the movie.. (more...)
|
Video: COME FROM AWAY Now Playing at Milwaukee Rep
Video: Watch 'Matchmaker' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
Video: Watch 'Never Fly Away' & More Songs From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
|Hot Photos
| Photos/Video: Bob the Drag Queen as 'Harold Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video have been released of drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. . (more...)
| Photos: English National Opera’s HMS PINAFORE at the London Coliseum
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore, running through 7 Feb 2026 at the London Coliseum. Check out the photos here! . (more...)
| REVIEW: Jeffrey Hatcher’s Stage Adaptation of DIAL M FOR MURDER Brings An Extra Twist To The Thriller
by Jade Kops
Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock (Director) and Frederick Knott’s (Screenplay) DIAL M FOR MURDER brings the thriller to life for a new audience with a few new twists.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
MTFest Returns to the Other Palace in 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Other Palace will welcome back MTFestUK 2026, featuring six musicals over three weeks. First introduced in 2019, MTFestUK has championed bold, original musical theatre, with many works reaching full productions in the UK and beyond. . (more...)
|
"The most important things are love and beauty
Videos