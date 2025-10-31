Videos You Missed This Week: LIBERATION, LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall has officially arrived and a new season is very much in swing. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 31, 2025 with videos from Liberation, Little Bear Ridge Road, and more!

In an interview with BroadwayWorld, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano spoke about Season 2 of the animated musical series, the recent live event at the Majestic Theatre, and how the show explores themes of redemption and found family. (more...)

Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, opened last at the Booth Theatre. Go inside opening night in this video! (more...)

Video/Photos: Chris Sarandon Visits THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Light Trail at the New York Botanical Garden

Chris Sarandon, who served as the speaking voice of Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, recently visited the New York Botanical Garden to take part in Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Check out photos and video footage now! (more...)

The Broadway production of ART will auction four of the white canvases used within the show after they have been defaced in the performance, and proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (more...)

Video: Sarah Agrusa Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Ollie

Broadway stars... they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Mamma Mia! star Sarah Agrusa lays all her love on Ollie. (more...)

Hear them roar! An extraordinary group of women (an some men too) celebrated opening night of Liberation on Broadway earlier this week. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the full company. (more...)

Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, is now running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video! (more...)

Video: Hailee Kaleem Wright Ignites the Stage Singing MOULIN ROUGE!'s 'Firework'

Do you ever feel lso paper thin, like a house of cards one blow from caving in? Satine sure does and Hailee Kaleem Wright knows all about it. Wright is currently the Satine alternate in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Wright recently stopped by the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'Firework' alongside Moulin Rouge! musical director Andrew Graham on the piano. Watch in this video. (more...)

Three dream roles have so far eluded Heathers star Ben Davis. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper' eight times a week in Heathers, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already! Watch in this video. (more...)

Video: Michael Urie Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

Watch as stage and screen star Michael Urie walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classic plays influenced him and that he most adores? (more...)

Next up at New York City Center is Bat Boy: The Musical, which is now running through November 9. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video. (more...)

Romy and Michele are heading to a party off-Broadway this fall. The brand new musical, based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, is now in previews at Stage 42. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)

Just in time for Halloween, Bat Boy is flying back to the stage at New York City Center. This revised production arrives over two decades after its original off-Broadway run at the Union Square Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)

Video: David Josefsberg & Lucas Hallauer Are Setting Their Clocks to a City Near You

David Josefsberg and Lucas Hallauer from Back to the Future: The Musical join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld exclusive! These two bring the energy, the laughs, and the heart as they take us inside the hit tour that’s lighting up theatres across the country. From what it’s like living on the road to the electric chemistry between Marty and Doc, this chat is one wild ride through time, music, and friendship. Watch in this video (more...)

You can now get a first look at production photos and video for Romy & Michele: The Musical! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! (more...)

Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Just Another Bum' From FOXBRIER LANE A New Musical

Broadway’s Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) performs “Just Another Bum,” an exclusive video from Foxbrier Lane, a new folk-rock musical by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar. (more...)

When it comes to keeping their voices in tip-top shape, even Broadway stars need a guiding light. One of the brightest is Matt Farnsworth of Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio. Watch in this video as Matt and his team chat more about their work. (more...)

Photos/Video: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Little Bear Ridge Road has released production photos and a video montage ahead of the show's official opening night next week. Check out the photos and footage here! (more...)

Exclusive: Rob McClure Sings 'Those Were The Good Old Days' from DAMN YANKEES

Get a first look at Rob McClure singing Those Were The Good Old Days' from Damn Yankees, running through November 9, 2025. This newly-imagined take on the beloved classic stars Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy). (more...)