Video/Photos: Chris Sarandon Visits THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Light Trail at the New York Botanical Garden

Actor Chris Sarandon, who served as the speaking voice of Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, recently visited the New York Botanical Garden to take part in Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail. Check out photos and video footage of the actor at the spooky installation now, which is running on select evenings through November 30.

Inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this immersive nighttime experience transports visitors to the magical worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town with brand new scenes, music, and video projections.

Texas Performing Arts will also bring Halloween fun to the trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas from September 25 through November 30.

A wonderland of moonlit magic awaits as Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail returns to the New York Botanical Garden. Attendees can join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic through the world of the beloved film, now featuring more fan-favorite characters, scenes, and songs.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is created by Adventurelive, the producing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO, the Madrid-based creative team behind Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature, and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Bringing the film’s distinctive characters to life, the outdoor experience has been expanded to over 8,300 square feet of light installations forged by cutting-edge technology, including interactive

Additionally, custom merchandise designed by Creative Goods Design & Supply is available for sale in person at the light trail and online here. The new merchandise collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, bags, and more.

Tickets for the light trail can be purchased here. Tickets start at $33 for children and $45 (timed entry) or $56 (flex entry) for adults. Operating hours for Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail are from dusk to 10:00 PM on Wednesdays through Sundays beginning September 25 through November 30. The schedule can vary week by week, so guests are encouraged to check out the official calendar here.

Video/Photo Credit: Carrington Spires