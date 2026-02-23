Video: Jonelle Allen Recalls Performing in GEORGE M! on Broadway After MLK Assassination

In an exclusive clip from Soapy, Jonelle Allen is looking back on one of the most fateful nights in American history: April 4, 1968. At the time, the Tony Award-nominated actress was on Broadway in previews for George M!, and during intermission, learned of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

After hearing the news, Allen shared that some of her former cast members felt they couldn't go on for the Act 2 medley of "You're a Grand Old Flag" because of the horrific event. However, she was adamant that she perform even in the face of this tragedy as a reminder to audiences that America is her country, too.

"I went on, and I was singing 'You're a Grand Old Flag' and looking in everyone's faces like, 'Yes, it's my country. Deal with it...' Because, to me, prejudice is their problem. It's not mine."

Watch the clip and tune in to the full episode of Soapy, where she also recalls leaving the original production of Hair at the Public to do George M!

Jonelle Allen is a stage and screen performer known for her roles on television in Generations and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1972 for her performance in the musical Two Gentlemen of Verona. Other stage credits include The Cherry Orchard, Finian's Rainbow, off-Broadway's Hair, and George M!

