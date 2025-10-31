Video: Vivienne Medrano Is Asking the Tough Questions in HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We're heading back to realms of heaven and hell in a brand-new season of Hazbin Hotel. Since its debut, the animated series has been a monumental hit with viewers, who praise the show for its unique and colorful depiction of the afterlife. Not to mention, it's a musical!

But even as an animated musical comedy, the series poses tough questions about morality, redemption, and finding one's people among the chaos. Through this animated lens, creator Vivienne Medrano hopes that the show offers an opportunity for viewers to hold conversations about the lofty themes of life and death that plague humanity.

"The concept of redemption is so broad and vast. I, as an individual person and a storyteller, don't have all the answers to it. Even in the writing room, we all could differ on our opinions. Some people felt like one crime is irredeemable, some people [didn't]", Medrano explained during a recent interview with BroadwayWorld. "A lot of the show is about finding the answers and even just having conversation about it."

With an already stacked voice cast of Broadway talent, Medrano was excited to bring in even more Broadway names for the new season, including Liz Callaway, Alex Newell, and Andrew Durand, all of whom she admires as performers. "Once we land on the voice of a character, it changes everything because I know what voice to imagine when writing them," she said.

Earlier this month, Hazbin Hotel made its official Broadway debut at the Majestic Theatre in a star-studded evening full of live performances from the cast of the series. Will there be more Broadway in the show's future? "I have no idea when [or] how, but the momentum of that show, I think, opened everyone's eyes [to] the magic that could be captured on stage with these performers, with these characters, with these songs."

Check out our full interview with Vivienne Medrano. The first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.