Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 24, 2026- Broadway Blizzard Updates and More

Video: Norm Lewis Sings 'Music of the Night' from PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at 54 Below

by Michael Major

54 Below has released a video of Norm Lewis singing 'The Music of the Night' from The Phantom of the Opera! The Broadway veteran, who was also seen in Once on This Island and The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, is returning to 54 Below.. (more...)

Video: Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart Perform 'Mother Knows Best' From TANGLED

by Stephi Wild

Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart recently performed a fun rendition of 'Mother Knows Best' from the 2010 Disney animated film, Tangled. The performance was part of the Disney on Broadway performances at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026.. (more...)