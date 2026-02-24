Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 24, 2026- Broadway Blizzard Updates and More

 tracker
Feb. 24, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're waking up to a snowy New York City with plenty of Broadway buzz to keep you warm. Despite a blizzard prompting canceled performances and the postponement of special events like the Obie Awards, the theater community is still buzzing with highlights! It's your last chance to nominate your favorites for the 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and we have a fond farewell to the original cast of Operation Mincemeat. Need some inspiration? Check out videos of Jonelle Allen's moving Broadway memories, the new trailer for The Lost Boys, and a stirring performance of "Music of the Night" by Norm Lewis. There’s plenty more on the site today, including all-star casting in Jesus Christ Superstar, new rehearsal shots from Romeo & Juliet, and a review round-up of Ethan Slater’s latest show. Keep scrolling for all the must-read news, industry insights, and your daily word game!


 

 
The Front Page
Snow Update: Monday Shows Canceled Due to Severe Weather

A major winter storm will hit NYC today, February 22nd, 2026! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.
Final Chance To Submit Nominations For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards

This is the final chance to submi nominations for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year. 
Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Original Cast Takes Final Bows on Broadway

After playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical celebrated the final performance of its original cast members. Check out photos here!

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive clip from Soapy, Jonelle Allen is looking back at the fateful night when Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Watch the clip, where she recalls learning the news during the intermission of George M! on Broadway.. (more...)
by Team BWW
Get a first look at a new trailer for The Lost Boys on Broadway. The Lost Boys will begin preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street) with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. . (more...)

by Michael Major
54 Below has released a video of Norm Lewis singing 'The Music of the Night' from The Phantom of the Opera! The Broadway veteran, who was also seen in Once on This Island and The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, is returning to 54 Below.. (more...)

Video: Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart Perform 'Mother Knows Best' From TANGLED
by Stephi Wild
Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart recently performed a fun rendition of 'Mother Knows Best' from the 2010 Disney animated film, Tangled. The performance was part of the Disney on Broadway performances at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
 
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for Romeo & Juliet, starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at produciton photos of the Off-Broadway musical Bigfoot!, now playing at New York City Center Stage. The show features Grey Henson and more.. (more...)

Photos: CHINESE REPUBLICANS at Roundabout Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Chinese Republicans at Roundabout! This world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: How the Washington National Opera is Moving Forward Following Kennedy Center Split
by Alex Freeman
Good morning from a very snowy New York City! Under a blizzard warning, Broadway canceled their evening shows Sunday with matinees wrapping up with enough time for everyone to make it home before the snow really started coming down. This week we share a few exclusives with you - first Situation unveiled a new leadership survey on the future of live events, and we sat down with the Washington National Opera to learn how they are moving forward after splitting with the Kennedy Center. We’ve also got Tony Awards eligibility updates and a look at funding concerns both in the US and the UK.. (more...)
Music Theatre International Will Receive Konecky Award at the New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon
by Stephi Wild
New Dramatists has announced Music Theatre International (MTI) as the recipient of its annual Konecky Award. The Konecky Award is presented as part of the New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon.. (more...)
BAC to Present 'The Invitation: For Artists Who Have Considered Change When The Stage Isn’t Enuf'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in partnership with The Public Theater, will host The Invitation: for artists who have considered change when the stage isn’t enuf a live, 90-minute civic gathering.. (more...)
Drew Gasparini and Alex Brightman's IT’S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY to Have Industry Reading This Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Drew Gasparini and Alex Brightman’s new musical, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, is coming to New York for a special industry presentation as the project continues its path toward full production.. (more...)
Will Burton, Ben Fankhauser and More to Star in Developmental Reading of THE BRASS TEAPOT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse will produce a developmental reading of the new alt-rock-pop musical The Brass Teapot: A New Musical in New York.. (more...)
Applications Now Open for The 24 Hour Plays Nationals in NY and LA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, an annual professional development initiative for early-career theater artists, will return this summer for a 15th year, with cohorts in both New York and Los Angeles.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Ethan Slater Leads MARCEL ON THE TRAIN at Classic Stage Company
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet, officially opened on Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company. Read the reviews here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
HAMNET, SINNERS, & More Win 2026 BAFTA Awards - Full List of Winners
by Josh Sharpe
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, took home the award for Outstanding British Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Check out the full list of winners here. . (more...)
Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth Uncovers Enterprising Ancestor in FINDING YOUR ROOTS
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Finding Your Roots, Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth discovers some common qualities between herself and a 19th-century Texas relative. Check it out now.. (more...)
Will Blum, John Treacy Egan and More to Star in 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for 1776, the Tony Award-winning musical next up in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season.. (more...)
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
The West End hit Paranormal Activity will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from September 2026. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Broadway Ensemble Awards to Announce Nominees Live at Museum of Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards, a new initiative recognizing outstanding Broadway chorus performers, will officially launch with a live nominee announcement at The Museum of Broadway. . (more...)
Review: TO MAURY WITH LOVE, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Louise Penn
To Maury With Love at Theatre Royal Drury Lane celebrated composer Maury Yeston’s 80th birthday with songs from Titanic, Nine, and Grand Hotel. Featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the charity concert supported Bowel Cancer UK, delivering strong performances despite limited context and minor technical issues overall.. (more...)
Obie Awards Event Postponed Due to Weather
by Stephi Wild
A private event set to celebrate the winners of the 2026 Obie Awards, set to be held on February 23, was postponed due to the ongoing blizzard in the New York City area.. (more...)
Interview: John Holiday of AKHNATEN at LA Opera
by Amanda Callas
Hailed as “one of the finest countertenors of his generation” and “among the opera world’s fastest-rising stars”, countertenor John Holiday stars as Akhnaten in LA Opera’s spectacular revival of the acclaimed Philip Glass opera February 28 through March 22 - and I can’t wait to see it. . (more...)
CHICAGO Adds Matinee Performance Next Thursday Due to Snow Cancellatiion
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Due to weather conditions, Chicago on Broadway has had to cancel their Monday performance. In response, the production is adding a matinee performance later in the week.. (more...)

Videos