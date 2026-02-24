Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 24, 2026- Broadway Blizzard Updates and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're waking up to a snowy New York City with plenty of Broadway buzz to keep you warm. Despite a blizzard prompting canceled performances and the postponement of special events like the Obie Awards, the theater community is still buzzing with highlights! It's your last chance to nominate your favorites for the 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and we have a fond farewell to the original cast of Operation Mincemeat. Need some inspiration? Check out videos of Jonelle Allen's moving Broadway memories, the new trailer for The Lost Boys, and a stirring performance of "Music of the Night" by Norm Lewis. There’s plenty more on the site today, including all-star casting in Jesus Christ Superstar, new rehearsal shots from Romeo & Juliet, and a review round-up of Ethan Slater’s latest show. Keep scrolling for all the must-read news, industry insights, and your daily word game!
Snow Update: Monday Shows Canceled Due to Severe Weather
A major winter storm will hit NYC today, February 22nd, 2026! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.
Final Chance To Submit Nominations For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards
This is the final chance to submi nominations for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year.
Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Original Cast Takes Final Bows on Broadway
After playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical celebrated the final performance of its original cast members. Check out photos here!
| Video: Jonelle Allen Recalls Performing in GEORGE M! on Broadway After MLK Assassination
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive clip from Soapy, Jonelle Allen is looking back at the fateful night when Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Watch the clip, where she recalls learning the news during the intermission of George M! on Broadway.. (more...)
| Video: Trailer for THE LOST BOYS on Broadway
by Team BWW
Get a first look at a new trailer for The Lost Boys on Broadway. The Lost Boys will begin preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street) with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. . (more...)
Video: Norm Lewis Sings 'Music of the Night' from PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at 54 Below
Video: Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart Perform 'Mother Knows Best' From TANGLED
| Photos: Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe, and More in Rehearsal For ROMEO & JULIET at the Harold Pinter Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for Romeo & Juliet, starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
|
Photos: Grey Henson, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More in BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway
Photos: CHINESE REPUBLICANS at Roundabout Theatre Company
