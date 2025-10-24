Video: David Josefsberg & Lucas Hallauer Are Setting Their Clocks to a City Near You

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marty & Doc are in the building! David Josefsberg and Lucas Hallauer from Back to the Future: The Musical join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld exclusive! These two bring the energy, the laughs, and the heart as they take us inside the hit tour that’s lighting up theatres across the country. From what it’s like living on the road to the electric chemistry between Marty and Doc, this chat is one wild ride through time, music, and friendship.

Next stop? Detroit! We talk all about what audiences can expect, how the show has evolved since Broadway, and the pure joy of performing for fans who grew up with this iconic story.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!