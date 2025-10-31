Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD with Laurie Metcalf & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, opened last at the Booth Theatre. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter celebrated his long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of notable work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. In their seventh collaboration, Joe Mantello directs the indelible Ms. Metcalf, who has captivated audiences on the Broadway stage for over 30 years. Check out what the critics had to say.

"I love being in New York; I love working at the Booth [Theatre], of course; I love this playwright; I love this director; I love this cast! It's kind of dreamy- this whole production, for me. I'm living large right now, that's all I can say," said Metcalf.

The production is now playing at the Booth Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement, concluding on Sunday, February 15.

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James/Kenny’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette/Vickie.’ Understudies for the production include Jack Ball, Mary Beth Fisher, Stephanie Roth Haberle, and Aubie Merrylees.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.