Rob McClure, National Tours of KIMBERLY AKIMBO and SOME LIKE IT HOT Among 2026 Helen Hayes Award Nominees

The 2026 Helen Hayes Award nominations have been announced, recognizing outstanding achievement in professional theatre across the Washington, D.C. region. This year’s nominees include several artists familiar to Broadway audiences, as well as national touring productions presented at Broadway at the National.

Tony Award nominee Rob McClure is nominated for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Hayes) for Damn Yankees at Arena Stage. Douglas Sills, known for his Broadway performance in The Scarlet Pimpernel, is recognized for Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre, while Ana Villafañe, who originated the role of Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! on Broadway, is also nominated for Damn Yankees. Hayley Podschun and Kyle Taylor Parker are nominated for Guys and Dolls at Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Sawyer Smith is recognized for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Signature Theatre.

The Outstanding Non-Resident Production category includes the national tours of Kimberly Akimbo and Some Like It Hot, both presented at Broadway at the National. Performers from those productions are also nominated in the Outstanding Performer, Non-Resident Production category, including Carolee Carmello and DeQuina Moore, along with other members of the touring companies.

In Outstanding Production – Musical (Hayes), nominees include Damn Yankees (Arena Stage), Fiddler on the Roof (Signature Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Signature Theatre), Play On! (Signature Theatre), and The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (Signature Theatre). In the Helen division, nominated productions include A Strange Loop (Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre), Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (GALA Hispanic Theatre), Evil Dead the Musical (Workhouse Arts Center), Head Over Heels (Constellation Theatre Company), and Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show (Spooky Action Theater).

Outstanding Production – Play (Hayes) nominees are Bad Books (Round House Theatre), Kunene and the King (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Merry Wives (Shakespeare Theatre Company), The American Five (Ford’s Theatre), and The Inheritance: Parts One and Two (Round House Theatre). Helen nominees in the category include American Fast (Theater Alliance), Birthday Candles (1st Stage), Furlough’s Paradise (Theater Alliance), hang (1st Stage), and The Immigrant (Synetic Theater).

New work is represented in the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical, with nominees including Sharyn Rothstein (Bad Books), Larissa FastHorse (Fake It Until You Make It), Lucy Eden (CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy), Danny Paller and Myra Noveck (November 4 – a musical), Chess Jakobs (The American Five), and Matthew Capodicasa (The Scenarios).

The Helen Hayes Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in the Washington metropolitan area across performance, direction, design, and production categories in both the Hayes and Helen divisions.

The awards ceremony will honor productions from the 2025–2026 season.

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Musical, Hayes

Sergio Trujillo — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Sarah Parker — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

Joshua Bergasse — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shani Talmor — In the Heights — Signature Theatre

Karla Puno Garcia — Senior Class — Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Musical, Helen

Valeria Cossu — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Maurice Johnson — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Christen Svingos — Saturday Night Fever — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Ashleigh King & Ryan Sellers — The Lightning Thief — Adventure Theatre MTC

Mark Minnick — The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Play, Hayes

Sierra Young — Dodi & Diana — Mosaic Theater Company

Ashleigh King — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Siani Nicole — Red Pitch — Olney Theatre Center

Casey Kaleba — Rules for Living — Round House Theatre

Britta Joy Peterson — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Outstanding CHOREOGRAPHY in a Play, Helen

Siani Nicole — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Irina Tsikurishvili — Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus — Synetic Theater

Happenstance Theater Ensemble — JUXTAPOSE | A Theatrical Shadow Box — Happenstance Theater

Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

James Finley — The Margriad — Avant Bard Theatre

Outstanding MUSICAL DIRECTION, Hayes

Adam Rothenberg — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Jon Kalbfleisch — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

James Lowe — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jermaine Hill — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Paul Englishby — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Outstanding MUSICAL DIRECTION, Helen

Walter “Bobby” McCoy — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Ross Scott Rawlings — ELF, The Musical — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Walter “Bobby” McCoy — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Marika Countouris — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Paata & Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Outstanding COSTUME Design, Hayes

Ivania Stack — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

Paris Francesca & Julie Cray-Leong — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center

Ivania Stack — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Fabio Toblini — The Age of Innocence — Arena Stage

Olivera Gajic — Twelfth Night — Folger Theatre

Outstanding COSTUME Design, Helen

Paris Francesca — Frosty The Snow Man — Adventure Theatre MTC

Frank Labovitz — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Paris Francesca — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Erik Teague — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Janine Sunday & Sarah King — The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Outstanding LIGHTING Design, Hayes

Hailey LaRoe — cullud wattah — Mosaic Theater Company

Philip S. Rosenberg — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Jason Lynch — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Colin K. Bills — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Amanda Zieve — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding LIGHTING Design, Helen

Minjoo Kim — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Alberto Segarra — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

Venus Gulbranson — hang — 1st Stage

Dean Leong — So Late into the Night — Rorschach Theatre

Lynn Joslin — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron

Outstanding SET Design, Hayes

Meghan Raham — Bad Books — Round House Theatre

Nadir Bey — cullud wattah — Mosaic Theater Company

Lawrence E. Moten III — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Dan Conway — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Lee Savage — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Wilson Chin — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding SET Design, Helen

Nadir Bey — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Ali Rocha — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center

Giorgos Tsappas — hang — 1st Stage

Megan Holden — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

August Henney — So Late into the Night — Rorschach Theatre

Outstanding SOUND Design, Hayes

Walter Trarbach — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

André Pluess — Fremont Ave. — Arena Stage

Andrew Harper — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Eric Norris — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre

Daniela Hart & Uptown Works — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Outstanding SOUND Design, Helen

Brandon Cook & Sayf Turkomani — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Brandon Cook — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Justin Schmitz — hang — 1st Stage

Kenny Neal — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Koki Lortkipanidze & Irakli Kavsadze — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Outstanding MEDIA/PROJECTION Design, Hayes

Patrick W. Lord — Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!) — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Mona Kasra — Andy Warhol in Iran — Mosaic Theater Company

Peter Nigrini — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor — Sleepova — Olney Theatre Center

Mona Kasra — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Outstanding MEDIA/PROJECTION Design, Helen

Hailey LaRoe — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Mark Costello — Fair Play — 1st Stage

Luis Garcia — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

Luis Garcia — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Julian Kelley — Woman on Fire — Creative Cauldron

Outstanding Performer, Non-Resident Production

Tavis Kordell — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National

Miguel Gil — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National

DeQuina Moore — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National

Edward Juvier — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National

Carolee Carmello — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National

Emily Koch — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Musical, Hayes

Jordan Donica — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Bryonha Marie — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Michael Perrie, Jr. — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center

Rayanne Gonzales — In the Heights — Signature Theatre

Awa Sal Secka — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Kanysha Williams — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Kanysha Williams — Sister Act — Ford’s Theatre

George Salazar — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

George Abud — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Allison Blackwell — Waitress — Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Musical, Helen

Damien DeShaun Smith — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Rachael Small — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Facundo Agustín — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Luis Obed — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Ryan Burke — Falsettos — The Keegan Theatre

Nico Ochoa — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Sentell Harper — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center

Chris Anderson — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center

Jeremy Allen Crawford — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Kadejah One — Saturday Night Fever — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Hayes

Anji White — Paradise Blue — Studio Theatre

Aaron Bliden — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Yao Dogbe — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Stephen Conrad Moore — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Adam Poss — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Robert Sella — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Robert Gant — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Nancy Robinette — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Maaike Laanstra-Corn — The Wild Duck — Shakespeare Theatre Company & Theatre for a New Audience

Jade Jones — We Are Gathered — Arena Stage

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Helen

Raghad Makhlouf — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Renee Elizabeth Wilson — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Jacob Yeh — Birthday Candles — 1st Stage

Irene Hamilton — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Walker Vlahos — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Ryan Sellers — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Stephen Kime — The Margriad — Avant Bard Theatre

James J. Johnson — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Shawn Naar — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Nadia Palacios — Woman on Fire — Creative Cauldron

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Musical, Hayes

Rob McClure — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Ana Villafañe — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Victoria Gómez — Dory Fantasmagory — Imagination Stage

Douglas Sills — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

Hayley Podschun — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kyle Taylor Parker — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Sawyer Smith — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre

Nova Y. Payton — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center

Aria Kane — Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical — Arena Stage

Eric William Morris — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Musical, Helen

Gabriel Silva — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Fran Tapia — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Anna Malavé — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Megan Kempton — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center

Katie McManus — Falsettos — The Keegan Theatre

Garrett Walsh — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center

Caroline Graham — Lizzie The Musical — The Keegan Theatre

Jordyn Taylor — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Fran Tapia — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Susan Derry — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Hayes

Jaysen Wright — A Case for the Existence of God — Mosaic Theater Company

Kate Eastwood Norris — Bad Books — Round House Theatre

Bradley Gibson — Fremont Ave. — Arena Stage

Edward Gero — Kunene and the King — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kate Eastwood Norris — Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions — Studio Theatre

Ro Boddie — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

David Gow — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Jordi Bertrán Ramírez — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Sarin Monae West — The Scenarios — Studio Theatre

Kimberly Gilbert — What the Constitution Means to Me — Round House Theatre

Sara Koviak — Your Name Means Dream — Theater J & TheaterWorks Hartford

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Helen

Lucy Eden — CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy, — Spooky Action Theater

James Finley — Doctor Moloch — Flying V

Hillary Jones — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

Renea S. Brown — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

Drew Sharpe — Hand To God — The Keegan Theatre

Lolita Marie — hang — 1st Stage

Vato Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Maryam Najafzada — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Eli EL — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Deidra LaWan Starnes — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Musical, Hayes

Sergio Trujillo — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Joe Calarco — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

Francesca Zambello — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Ethan Heard — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre

Lili-Anne Brown — Play On! — Signature Theatre

Christopher Ashley — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Musical, Helen

Alexandria Wailes — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Danilo Stapula — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center

Allison Arkell Stockman — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Elizabeth Dinkova — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Matt Conner — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Hayes

Ryan Rilette — Bad Books — Round House Theatre

Rex Daugherty — Lie Low — Solas Nua

Taylor Reynolds — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Aaron Posner — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Tom Story — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Helen

Reginald L. Douglas — American Fast — Theater Alliance

Autumn Angelettie — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

Deidra LaWan Starnes — hang — 1st Stage

Paata & Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Danielle A. Drakes — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Marcus Kyd — Beowulf, A Retelling — Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical

Will Power, Doug Wright, & Lynn Ahrens — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Arena Stage

Evgeny Shvarts, Jesse Rasmussen, & Paata Tsikurishvili — The Dragon — Spooky Action Theater

Paata Tsikurishvili & Nathan Weinberg — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

Janet Stanford & Tim Guillot — The Snowman and the Snowdog — Imagination StageSharyn Rothstein — Bad Books — Round House Theatre

Lucy Eden — CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy, — Spooky Action Theater

Larissa FastHorse — Fake It Until You Make It — Arena Stage

Danny Paller & Myra Noveck — November 4 – a musical — Voices Festival Productions

Chess Jakobs — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

Matthew Capodicasa — The Scenarios — Studio Theatre

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Musical, Hayes

Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

In the Heights — Signature Theatre

Sister Act — Ford’s Theatre

The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Musical, Helen

A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Play, Hayes

Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Paradise Blue — Studio Theatre

The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Twelfth Night — Folger Theatre

Outstanding ENSEMBLE in a Play, Helen

Birthday Candles — 1st Stage

Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus — Synetic Theater

Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

The Immigrant — Synetic Theater

The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage

Outstanding Production, Theatre for Young Audiences

Jennie the Cat: A Halloween Adventure — The Puppet Co.

Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC

Paper Dreams — Imagination Stage

The Lightning Thief — Adventure Theatre MTC

The Snowman and the Snowdog — Imagination Stage

Outstanding Non-Resident Production

GUAC — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with The Public Theater & Change the Ref

Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National

Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National

Outstanding Production – MUSICAL, Hayes

Damn Yankees — Arena Stage

Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre

Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre

Play On! — Signature Theatre

The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre

Outstanding Production – MUSICAL, Helen

A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre

Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre

Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center

Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company

Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater

Outstanding Production – PLAY, Hayes

Bad Books — Round House Theatre

Kunene and the King — Shakespeare Theatre Company

Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company

The American Five — Ford’s Theatre

The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

Outstanding Production – PLAY, Helen

The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre

American Fast — Theater Alliance

Birthday Candles — 1st Stage

Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance

hang — 1st Stage

The Immigrant — Synetic Theater