Rob McClure, National Tours of KIMBERLY AKIMBO and SOME LIKE IT HOT Among 2026 Helen Hayes Award Nominees

Broadway veterans, Tony nominees, and national touring productions recognized alongside Washington-area theatres.
The 2026 Helen Hayes Award nominations have been announced, recognizing outstanding achievement in professional theatre across the Washington, D.C. region. This year’s nominees include several artists familiar to Broadway audiences, as well as national touring productions presented at Broadway at the National.
Tony Award nominee Rob McClure is nominated for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Hayes) for Damn Yankees at Arena Stage. Douglas Sills, known for his Broadway performance in The Scarlet Pimpernel, is recognized for Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre, while Ana Villafañe, who originated the role of Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! on Broadway, is also nominated for Damn Yankees. Hayley Podschun and Kyle Taylor Parker are nominated for Guys and Dolls at Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Sawyer Smith is recognized for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Signature Theatre.
The Outstanding Non-Resident Production category includes the national tours of Kimberly Akimbo and Some Like It Hot, both presented at Broadway at the National. Performers from those productions are also nominated in the Outstanding Performer, Non-Resident Production category, including Carolee Carmello and DeQuina Moore, along with other members of the touring companies.
In Outstanding Production – Musical (Hayes), nominees include Damn Yankees (Arena Stage), Fiddler on the Roof (Signature Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Signature Theatre), Play On! (Signature Theatre), and The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (Signature Theatre). In the Helen division, nominated productions include A Strange Loop (Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre), Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (GALA Hispanic Theatre), Evil Dead the Musical (Workhouse Arts Center), Head Over Heels (Constellation Theatre Company), and Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show (Spooky Action Theater).
Outstanding Production – Play (Hayes) nominees are Bad Books (Round House Theatre), Kunene and the King (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Merry Wives (Shakespeare Theatre Company), The American Five (Ford’s Theatre), and The Inheritance: Parts One and Two (Round House Theatre). Helen nominees in the category include American Fast (Theater Alliance), Birthday Candles (1st Stage), Furlough’s Paradise (Theater Alliance), hang (1st Stage), and The Immigrant (Synetic Theater).
New work is represented in the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical, with nominees including Sharyn Rothstein (Bad Books), Larissa FastHorse (Fake It Until You Make It), Lucy Eden (CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy), Danny Paller and Myra Noveck (November 4 – a musical), Chess Jakobs (The American Five), and Matthew Capodicasa (The Scenarios).
The Helen Hayes Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in the Washington metropolitan area across performance, direction, design, and production categories in both the Hayes and Helen divisions.
The awards ceremony will honor productions from the 2025–2026 season.
Sergio Trujillo — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Sarah Parker — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
Joshua Bergasse — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Shani Talmor — In the Heights — Signature Theatre
Karla Puno Garcia — Senior Class — Olney Theatre Center
Valeria Cossu — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Maurice Johnson — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Christen Svingos — Saturday Night Fever — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Ashleigh King & Ryan Sellers — The Lightning Thief — Adventure Theatre MTC
Mark Minnick — The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Sierra Young — Dodi & Diana — Mosaic Theater Company
Ashleigh King — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Siani Nicole — Red Pitch — Olney Theatre Center
Casey Kaleba — Rules for Living — Round House Theatre
Britta Joy Peterson — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Siani Nicole — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Irina Tsikurishvili — Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus — Synetic Theater
Happenstance Theater Ensemble — JUXTAPOSE | A Theatrical Shadow Box — Happenstance Theater
Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
James Finley — The Margriad — Avant Bard Theatre
Adam Rothenberg — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Jon Kalbfleisch — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
James Lowe — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Jermaine Hill — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Paul Englishby — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Walter “Bobby” McCoy — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Ross Scott Rawlings — ELF, The Musical — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Walter “Bobby” McCoy — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Marika Countouris — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Paata & Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Ivania Stack — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
Paris Francesca & Julie Cray-Leong — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center
Ivania Stack — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Fabio Toblini — The Age of Innocence — Arena Stage
Olivera Gajic — Twelfth Night — Folger Theatre
Paris Francesca — Frosty The Snow Man — Adventure Theatre MTC
Frank Labovitz — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Paris Francesca — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Erik Teague — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Janine Sunday & Sarah King — The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Hailey LaRoe — cullud wattah — Mosaic Theater Company
Philip S. Rosenberg — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Jason Lynch — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Colin K. Bills — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Amanda Zieve — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
Minjoo Kim — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Alberto Segarra — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
Venus Gulbranson — hang — 1st Stage
Dean Leong — So Late into the Night — Rorschach Theatre
Lynn Joslin — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron
Meghan Raham — Bad Books — Round House Theatre
Nadir Bey — cullud wattah — Mosaic Theater Company
Lawrence E. Moten III — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Dan Conway — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Lee Savage — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Wilson Chin — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
Nadir Bey — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Ali Rocha — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center
Giorgos Tsappas — hang — 1st Stage
Megan Holden — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
August Henney — So Late into the Night — Rorschach Theatre
Walter Trarbach — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
André Pluess — Fremont Ave. — Arena Stage
Andrew Harper — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Eric Norris — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre
Daniela Hart & Uptown Works — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Brandon Cook & Sayf Turkomani — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Brandon Cook — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Justin Schmitz — hang — 1st Stage
Kenny Neal — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Koki Lortkipanidze & Irakli Kavsadze — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Patrick W. Lord — Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!) — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Mona Kasra — Andy Warhol in Iran — Mosaic Theater Company
Peter Nigrini — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor — Sleepova — Olney Theatre Center
Mona Kasra — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Hailey LaRoe — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Mark Costello — Fair Play — 1st Stage
Luis Garcia — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
Luis Garcia — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Julian Kelley — Woman on Fire — Creative Cauldron
Tavis Kordell — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National
Miguel Gil — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National
DeQuina Moore — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National
Edward Juvier — Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National
Carolee Carmello — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National
Emily Koch — Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National
Jordan Donica — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Bryonha Marie — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Michael Perrie, Jr. — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center
Rayanne Gonzales — In the Heights — Signature Theatre
Awa Sal Secka — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Kanysha Williams — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Kanysha Williams — Sister Act — Ford’s Theatre
George Salazar — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
George Abud — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
Allison Blackwell — Waitress — Olney Theatre Center
Damien DeShaun Smith — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Rachael Small — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Facundo Agustín — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Luis Obed — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Ryan Burke — Falsettos — The Keegan Theatre
Nico Ochoa — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Sentell Harper — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center
Chris Anderson — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center
Jeremy Allen Crawford — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Kadejah One — Saturday Night Fever — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Anji White — Paradise Blue — Studio Theatre
Aaron Bliden — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Yao Dogbe — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Stephen Conrad Moore — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Adam Poss — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Robert Sella — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Robert Gant — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Nancy Robinette — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Maaike Laanstra-Corn — The Wild Duck — Shakespeare Theatre Company & Theatre for a New Audience
Jade Jones — We Are Gathered — Arena Stage
Raghad Makhlouf — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Renee Elizabeth Wilson — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Jacob Yeh — Birthday Candles — 1st Stage
Irene Hamilton — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Walker Vlahos — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Ryan Sellers — Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Stephen Kime — The Margriad — Avant Bard Theatre
James J. Johnson — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Shawn Naar — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Nadia Palacios — Woman on Fire — Creative Cauldron
Rob McClure — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Ana Villafañe — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Victoria Gómez — Dory Fantasmagory — Imagination Stage
Douglas Sills — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
Hayley Podschun — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Kyle Taylor Parker — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Sawyer Smith — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre
Nova Y. Payton — Hello, Dolly! — Olney Theatre Center
Aria Kane — Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical — Arena Stage
Eric William Morris — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
Gabriel Silva — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Fran Tapia — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Anna Malavé — Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Megan Kempton — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center
Katie McManus — Falsettos — The Keegan Theatre
Garrett Walsh — Jesus Christ Superstar — Workhouse Arts Center
Caroline Graham — Lizzie The Musical — The Keegan Theatre
Jordyn Taylor — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Fran Tapia — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Susan Derry — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron
Jaysen Wright — A Case for the Existence of God — Mosaic Theater Company
Kate Eastwood Norris — Bad Books — Round House Theatre
Bradley Gibson — Fremont Ave. — Arena Stage
Edward Gero — Kunene and the King — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Kate Eastwood Norris — Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions — Studio Theatre
Ro Boddie — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
David Gow — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Jordi Bertrán Ramírez — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Sarin Monae West — The Scenarios — Studio Theatre
Kimberly Gilbert — What the Constitution Means to Me — Round House Theatre
Sara Koviak — Your Name Means Dream — Theater J & TheaterWorks Hartford
Lucy Eden — CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy, — Spooky Action Theater
James Finley — Doctor Moloch — Flying V
Hillary Jones — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
Renea S. Brown — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
Drew Sharpe — Hand To God — The Keegan Theatre
Lolita Marie — hang — 1st Stage
Vato Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Maryam Najafzada — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Eli EL — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Deidra LaWan Starnes — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Sergio Trujillo — Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Joe Calarco — Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
Francesca Zambello — Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Ethan Heard — Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre
Lili-Anne Brown — Play On! — Signature Theatre
Christopher Ashley — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
Alexandria Wailes — A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Danilo Stapula — Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center
Allison Arkell Stockman — Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Elizabeth Dinkova — Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Matt Conner — The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — Creative Cauldron
Ryan Rilette — Bad Books — Round House Theatre
Rex Daugherty — Lie Low — Solas Nua
Taylor Reynolds — Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Aaron Posner — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Tom Story — The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Reginald L. Douglas — American Fast — Theater Alliance
Autumn Angelettie — Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
Deidra LaWan Starnes — hang — 1st Stage
Paata & Irina Tsikurishvili — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Danielle A. Drakes — The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Marcus Kyd — Beowulf, A Retelling — Taffety Punk Theatre Company
Will Power, Doug Wright, & Lynn Ahrens — The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Arena Stage
Evgeny Shvarts, Jesse Rasmussen, & Paata Tsikurishvili — The Dragon — Spooky Action Theater
Paata Tsikurishvili & Nathan Weinberg — The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Janet Stanford & Tim Guillot — The Snowman and the Snowdog — Imagination StageSharyn Rothstein — Bad Books — Round House Theatre
Lucy Eden — CIRCUS OF THE SELF: A Show About Queer Joy, — Spooky Action Theater
Larissa FastHorse — Fake It Until You Make It — Arena Stage
Danny Paller & Myra Noveck — November 4 – a musical — Voices Festival Productions
Chess Jakobs — The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
Matthew Capodicasa — The Scenarios — Studio Theatre
Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
In the Heights — Signature Theatre
Sister Act — Ford’s Theatre
The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
The Music Man — Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Paradise Blue — Studio Theatre
The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
Twelfth Night — Folger Theatre
Birthday Candles — 1st Stage
Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus — Synetic Theater
Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
The Piano Lesson — 1st Stage
Jennie the Cat: A Halloween Adventure — The Puppet Co.
Not Your Mother’s Goose! — Adventure Theatre MTC
Paper Dreams — Imagination Stage
The Lightning Thief — Adventure Theatre MTC
The Snowman and the Snowdog — Imagination Stage
GUAC — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with The Public Theater & Change the Ref
Kimberly Akimbo — Broadway at the National
Some Like It Hot — Broadway at the National
Damn Yankees — Arena Stage
Fiddler on the Roof — Signature Theatre
Guys and Dolls — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Hedwig and the Angry Inch — Signature Theatre
Play On! — Signature Theatre
The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical — Signature Theatre
A Strange Loop — Visionaries of the Creative Arts & Deaf Austin Theatre
Botiquín de boleros Columbia Heights (Columbia H…) — GALA Hispanic Theatre
Evil Dead the Musical — Workhouse Arts Center
Head Over Heels — Constellation Theatre Company
Professor Woland’s Black Magic Rock Show — Spooky Action Theater
Bad Books — Round House Theatre
Kunene and the King — Shakespeare Theatre Company
Merry Wives — Shakespeare Theatre Company
The American Five — Ford’s Theatre
The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
The Inheritance: Parts One and Two — Round House Theatre
American Fast — Theater Alliance
Birthday Candles — 1st Stage
Furlough’s Paradise — Theater Alliance
hang — 1st Stage
The Immigrant — Synetic Theater
Videos