Character Breakdown: BEACHES Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Rehearsals are officially underway for Beaches, A New Musical, which arrives on Broadway this spring. Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. What's it all about?

From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.

Kelli Barrett plays Bertie White. "I really love this character. From reading the book a few times now, just getting to know her more intimately, she is sort of this caged bird," she explained. "She's really suffering under the weight of expectation of her family and her privilege, but she wants to break free. She wants to be like Cece and be able to express herself. She you know she finally finds her legs in that way, so it's a beautiful arc that I get to go through."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new musical.