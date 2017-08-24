Understudies from PRINCE OF BROADWAY, BANDSTAND, SPAMILTON and More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... This Weekend

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Sunday, August 27th at the series' new home, The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 9 PM.

Hosted by series producing artistic director and casting director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for August 27th are Emily Afton (Amelie, A New Musical), Cameron Amandus (Spamilton), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Graham Scott Fleming (Miss Saigon), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Quentin Oliver Lee (Prince of Broadway), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand) and Deonte L. Warren (Aladdin). The evening will also feature a very special performance by Kevin Spirtas (The Boy From Oz) who appeared in the very first edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... . Musical director/accompanist for the evening will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 873 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4036 roles in 469 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Colin Anderson, Major Attaway, De'Adre Aziza, Adam Bashian, Bryan Batt, Jeannette Bayardelle, Audrey Bennett, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jennifer Blood, Sarah Bockel, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman, Krystal Joy Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Stephen R. Buntrock, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, SteveN "Heaven" Cantor, Kristy Cates, Caitlyn Caughell, Darlesia Cearcy, Travis Cloer, Patti Cohenour, Carrie Compere, Ben Cook, Ben Crawford, Elizabeth Margaret Crawford, Jawan Crawley, Kristoffer Cusick, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Christina DeCicco, Rachel de Benedet, Michelle DeJean, Joshua Dela Cruz, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Michelle Dowdy, Matt Doyle, Michelle Duffy, Laura Marie Duncan, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Hannah Elless, Alex Ellis, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Bryan Fenkart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Alyssa Fox, Annie Funke, Linedy Genao, Mia Gentile, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Alan H. Green, John Arthur Greene, Jonathan Groff, Adam Grupper, Becky Gulsvig, Nathaniel Hackmann, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Blake Hammond, Tyler Hanes, Laurel Harris, Michael Hartung, Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Jenny Hill, Leeds Hill, Megan Hilty, Curtis Holbrook, A.J. Holmes, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Karen Hyland, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Morgan James, Thayne Jasperson, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jeremy Jordan, Joaquina Kalukango, Kendra Kassebaum, Crystal Kellogg, Tari Kelly, Andy Kelso, Travis Kent, Mykal Kilgore, Sara King, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Ian Knauer, Andrew Kober, Leslie Kritzer, Rebecca LaChance, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Kristin Martin, Ginna Claire Mason, Jared Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McClesky, Gabrielle McClinton, Maggie McDowell, Michael McGowan, Sarah Meahl, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Michael Minarik, Betsy Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Desi Oakley, Clifton Oliver, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Destan Owens, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Gerianne Perez, Marissa Perry, Eric Peterson, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Olivia Puckett, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Jonathan Rayson, Destinee Rea, Angel Reda, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Taylor Richardson, Darren Ritchie, Angela Robinson, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Molly Rushing, Monet Sabel. Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Mike Schwitter, Rashidra Scott, Garen Scribner, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Laura Shoop, Brooklyn Shuck, Megan Sikora, Antonique Smith, Howie Michael Smith, Jennifer Smith, Nikki Snelson, Alexandra Socha, Joey Sorge, Kevin Spirtas, Jim Stanek, Scott Stangland, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis Stowe, Eric Lajuan Summers, Pearl Sun, Jesse Swenson, Will Swenson, Cary Tedder, Julius Thomas III, Sean Thompson, Mckayla Twiggs, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena Wang, Timothy Ware, Alena Watters, Rema Webb, Katie Webber, Morgan Weed, Brit West, DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Christian Dante White, Billie Wildrick, Shonn Wiley, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young, Zakiya Young and Stuart Zagnit.

Tickets are $25 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.

Related Articles