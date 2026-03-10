Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2026- Broadway Ensemble Award Nominations and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we dive into another day packed with theatre news, here’s a look back at some of the highlights you may have missed. Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe opened up about their friendship and their fresh take on The Phantom in a new Survival Jobs interview. We took a backstage peek with the cast of THE BALUSTERS as the company prepares for its Broadway debut. The first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards announced their nominations, with CHESS, MAMMA MIA!, and RAGTIME leading the pack. Plus, catch P!nk supporting Kandi Burruss’ final performance in & JULIET, get your first look at the Club Cumming docuseries trailer, and see Alan Cumming’s hilarious Broadway parodies at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards (watch here). It's a morning full of connections, celebrations, and exciting new chapters onstage and off. Let’s see what’s making headlines:
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, March 10
Dog Day Afternoon begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 11
Giant begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, March 12
Every Brilliant Thing opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Phantom Brotherhood: Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe Step Into MASQUERADE on Survival Jobs
In this video, Walker and Scatliffe discuss their friendship and why supporting one another is essential in an industry that can often be challenging to navigate. They also reflect on some of their favorite past roles including working together in Hamilton on Broadway and on tour and how they have embraced the opportunity to reimagine the legendary character of the Phantom for a new generation of theater audiences.
|
Video: Meet the Broadway Ensemble at the Heart of THE BALUSTERS
The Balusters is coming to Broadway! David Lindsay-Abaire’s new play is being presented by Manhattan Theatre Club. Watch in this video as the full company chats more about what audiences can expect.
|
CHESS, MAMMA MIA!, and RAGTIME Lead Nominations for the Inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards
The Broadway Ensemble Awards have announced nominees for their inaugural ceremony recognizing Broadway chorus performers. The awards will be presented April 6, 2026 in New York City.
|Must Watch
| Video: CLUB CUMMING Trailer Previews New Docuseries About NYC Nightclub
by Josh Sharpe
A trailer has been released for Club Cumming, the new docuseries spotlighting Alan Cumming's New York City-based gay bar and nightclub of the same name. Watch it now.. (more...)
| Video: P!nk Visits & JULIET For Kandi Burruss' Final Performance
by Michael Major
P!nk stopped by & Juliet to see friend and former collaborator Kandi Burruss' final performance. Burruss took her final bow as 'Angelique' in the hit Broadway show on Saturday. Watch videos from the full circle reunion!. (more...)
|
Video: Alan Cumming Parodies A CHORUS LINE, LES MIZ & More at AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
Video: Lillias White & Bradley Dean Announce Inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards Nominations
Video: NYC ROCKY HORROR Shadowcast Attends Revival's First Studio Run
|Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway for Dog Day Afternoon, which begins performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee at the August Wilson, which was most recently home to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: THE FEAR OF 13 Arrives on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13 is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19 at the James Earl Jones Theatre- most recently home to Liberation, which closed on February 1. Check out photos of the new marquee below.. (more...)
Photos: THE LOST BOYS in Rehearsal Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for Broadway’s THE LOST BOYS, which begins preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre, with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: BECKY SHAW
by Jennifer Broski
Previews will begin soon for Second Stage Theater production of Gina Gionfriddo's Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman. The play will begin performances at the Hayes Theatre on March 18, and you can check out photos of the new marquee here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The new musical WILD ABOUT YOU will hold a 29-hour reading with an invitation-only industry presentation on March 23rd, followed by a first developmental production in early 2027.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Olivier Nominations Are Here, 5th Avenue in Seattle Makes Staff Cuts
by Alex Freeman
This week's theater news spans triumph and turbulence in equal measure. On the celebratory side, Ann-Margret is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards, Broadway dims its marquees to honor luminaries including Robert Duvall and Bret Hanna-Shuford, and the 2026 Olivier Award nominations are in — with Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the pack.. (more...)
Theatrical Rights Worldwide Releases NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: THE '70s BEEHIVE MUSICAL For Licensing
by A.A. Cristi
TRW has secured worldwide performance rights for NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: The '70s Beehive Musical, expanding on the success of BEEHIVE: The 60s Musical.. (more...)
AACT to Host Virtual Community Theatre Management Conference in April 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) will host its annual Community Theatre Management Conference (CTMC) virtually in April 2026. The event aims to unite theatre administrators and leaders to discuss prevalent issues and share solutions in managing community theatres effectively.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for the second round of BroadwayWorld's Annual Bracket! Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!. (more...)
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL at the Huntington Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for the World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five) to be directed by Noah Himmelstein.. (more...)
Christian Bale Says He’s Unlikely to Return to Musicals
by Josh Sharpe
Newsies fans, don't expect to see Christian Bale in another musical anytime soon. During a recent interview in promotion for The Bride!, the actor said that he doesn't see himself appearing in any more musical projects.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for an Eighth Time on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has been extended for an eighth time.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: GIANT, TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) & More
by Team BWW
Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 9, 2026.. (more...)
Everything You Need to Know About AMADEUS: From Stage to Screen
by Josh Sharpe
Before Amadeus arrives on STARZ later this year, find out everything to know about the play, including its origin, major productions and players, adaptations, and more!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
