Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2026- Broadway Ensemble Award Nominations and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we dive into another day packed with theatre news, here’s a look back at some of the highlights you may have missed. Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe opened up about their friendship and their fresh take on The Phantom in a new Survival Jobs interview. We took a backstage peek with the cast of THE BALUSTERS as the company prepares for its Broadway debut. The first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards announced their nominations, with CHESS, MAMMA MIA!, and RAGTIME leading the pack. Plus, catch P!nk supporting Kandi Burruss’ final performance in & JULIET, get your first look at the Club Cumming docuseries trailer, and see Alan Cumming’s hilarious Broadway parodies at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards (watch here). It's a morning full of connections, celebrations, and exciting new chapters onstage and off. Let’s see what’s making headlines: