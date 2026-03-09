Photos: Tony Award-Winner Victoria Clark Visits P.S. 212 For Read Across America Day
Tony Award winner joined students in Queens for a literacy celebration.
Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark stopped by PS 212 in New York City in celebration of Read Across America Day. Check out photos of her visit!
Clark visited the school to read with students and celebrate literacy as part of the national initiative that encourages children to discover the joy of reading. During the event, the Tony Award-winning performer shared stories with students and spoke about the importance of books, imagination, and storytelling.
The visit was part of Read Across America Day activities held across the country each year to promote reading and literacy in schools and communities.
Victoria Clark is a two-time Tony Award–winning actress known for her performances on Broadway and in opera and concert work. She won Tony Awards for her roles in The Light in the Piazza and Kimberly Akimbo, and her stage credits also include Cinderella, Gigi, Sister Act, and Titanic.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Teacher Bryan Andes and Victoria Clark
Kacey Criollo, Jayne Vitale, Bilbo, Teacher Bryan Andes, Gracie, Victoria Clark, Cathy Klyde and North Shore Animal League adoptee Butters and Ollie
