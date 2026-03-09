Phantom Brotherhood: Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe Step Into MASQUERADE on Survival Jobs

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, recorded live in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City, releases Episode 151 featuring a joyful and engaging conversation with Nik Walker and Kyle Scatliffe, stars of the immersive Off-Broadway theatrical experience Masquerade, inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

In the episode, Walker and Scatliffe discuss their friendship and why supporting one another is essential in an industry that can often be challenging to navigate. They also reflect on some of their favorite past roles including working together in Hamilton on Broadway and on tour and how they have embraced the opportunity to reimagine the legendary character of the Phantom for a new generation of theater audiences.

The conversation also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process for Masquerade and the unique immersive experience that allows audiences to step inside the mysterious world inspired by The Phantom of the Opera. Due to popular demand, Masquerade has been extended through September 6, 2026, giving audiences additional opportunities to experience this one-of-a-kind production.

Lastly, the exclusive video of Episode 151 of Survival Jobs is available now on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!