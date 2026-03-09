Up on the Marquee: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Returns

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Attention will be paid! Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman is now in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it will open on Thursday, April 9. The limited engagement will now play through Sunday, August 9.

Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the Winter Garden, which was most recently home to Mamma Mia!, which closed on February 1.

Death fo a Salesman is led by three-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee, with Katherine Romans, Mary Neely, Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski