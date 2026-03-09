Video: Meet the Broadway Ensemble at the Heart of THE BALUSTERS

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

The Balusters is coming to Broadway! David Lindsay-Abaire’s new play is being presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, beginning performances on March 31 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

"[This play] is so real, but also humorous. There are a lot of points being made," explained Anika Noni Rose dureing a break from rehearsals. "It's very American, but it's not hitting anybody over the head with things. Everybody's very human. I think that David is just a phenomenal writer. He just captures humanity so beautifully."

The ensemble cast also features Marylouise Burke, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Margaret Colin,, Richard Thomas, Kayli Carter, Ricardo Chavira, Michael Esper, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Jeena Yi.

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

"[It's about] how deeply people care, and how easily we're offended, and how much how we're gonna stake a claim and and and speak our mind," added Colin. "Sometimes it's absurd where each of these characters dig in."

Watch in this video as the full compay chats more about what audiences can expect.