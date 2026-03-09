Video: NYC ROCKY HORROR Shadowcast Attends Revival's First Studio Run

The upcoming Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show had a special first audience for its studio run – New York City's The Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast. Since 1976, the group performs Rocky Horror around the East Village and in other venues. Go inside the run in a new social media post.

"It's too late to back out, so good luck," director Sam Pinkleton said before the run began. "The Rocky Horror Show has stayed relevant for 53 years because of the work that you do. I find it extremely moving to love something together."

The video shows tearful reactions from the Rocky Horror shadowcast.

"The world is rotten and we get to love Rocky Horror. So this is our angle that we've been loving it from," Pinkleton concluded.

About The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, will be led by Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter." The revival will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The cast will also include Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, “SNL”) as “Narrator;” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Little Shop of Horrors) as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray (Eureka Day; Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” Companion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” making his Broadway debut; Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award [formerly known as the SAG Award] winner Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Be More Chill) as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets,” Cape Fear) as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera (“American Sports Story,” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story) as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Loot,” “Pose,” Rent) as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.