This Week's New Theatre Jobs on BWW - Teachers, Assistants, Performers, Admin, Lighting & More...

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor of Music Theatre

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York (UB) invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor with a specialization in Music Theatre. This is a full-time (10 month) non-tenure-track faculty position with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment and artistic service. The initial appointment will be for a three-year term with opportunity for renewal based on performance, College need, and available funding. The pri... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor, Costume Shop Manager, Theatre and Dance

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York (UB), invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor and Costume Shop Manager. This is a full-time (10 month) non-tenure-track faculty position with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment, and artistic service. The initial appointment will be for a three-year term with opportunity for renewal based on performance, College need, and available funding. The Clinical Assistant ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor, Dance

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York (UB), invites applications for a full-time, 10-month, tenure-track Assistant Professor of Dance beginning August 2022. We seek a dance artist and-or scholar who will contribute to our new MFA in Dance and our nationally known BA and BFA undergraduate programs through the continued investigation of their area of dance specialization. We seek a highly motivated and collaborative colleague commit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Reports to: Director of Production Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Job Summary Under the direction of the Director of Production, the Production Manager serves as a key member of Paper Mill's Production Department. The Production Manager works closely with the design and creative teams for each production, facilitating communication with scenic, prop, electrics and sound shops, Local 21 stagehands and PMP management. Administrative responsibilities require regular 8-hour Mond... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Media and Content Coordinator

Reports to: Director of Communications, Marketing, & Membership Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Job Summary The Digital Media and Content Coordinator is an extremely creative digital storyteller and strategic online marketer and must develop, implement, track, and optimize all of the theater's digital campaigns. Responsibilities: Content Management and Creation • The Digital Media and Content Coordinator will work with the marketing team to create and/or manage the creation o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Manager

Primary Stages seeks a dynamic, energetic, and dedicated professional for the full-time position of Communications Manager for Primary Stages. The position will lead our marketing and communication initiatives, including marketing strategy, graphic design, social media management, eblasts, and more. Since our founding in 1984, Primary Stages has endeavored to be a home for staff, artists, and audiences alike. A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount to how we create an ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety Manager - Temporary Full Time

TITLE: COVID Safety Manager STATUS: Temporary FT and Non-Exempt DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: Dec 2021 - Aug 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a premier Washington venue for contemporary theatre. Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Muse and Managing Director Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Studio produces the work of many of today's greatest writers, augmented by occasional productions of modern classics. Our work is marke... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Spruce Peak Arts - Director of Development

Organization Spruce Peak Arts is dedicated to using the inspiration and creativity of the performing arts to fulfill its ambitious mission to inspire, educate, and entertain all of us, all year round. Spruce Peak Arts delivers engaging experiences for all ages that connect audiences to the performing arts in deep, meaningful, and delightful ways. The organization's goal is to be both collaborator and catalyst and to inspire the imagination of the audience and the artist through unforgettable... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: COVID Protocol Manager

Job Title COVID Protocol Manager Department Marketing FLSA Status Non-Exempt Employment Status Regular Part Time JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of VP of Experience & Engagement, the COVID Protocol Manager serves as the MPAC operational point of contact for all COVID-19 related matters and a key member of the COVID Taskforce. Additionally, the COVID Protocol Manager will work with external users of the building to ensure compliance with safety protocols and coordin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Eryc Taylor Dance Digital Casting Call for Diverse Dancers for New Work by JoAnn M. Hunter

Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) is commissioning guest choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter to create a new 30-40 minute work on ETD company members as well as dancers from outside the company. The information and materials submitted through the form (link below) will be reviewed by ETD's Artistic Director Eryc Taylor and guest choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter. Please submit the form by 6pm ET on Friday, October 29 to be considered for the live call back on November 2nd in Manhattan. Female-identifying dancer... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting and Video Supervisor

Location: New York, NY Reports to: Production Stage Manager Status: Temporary (project-based), W2, non-exempt Salary: $1200-$1600/week, plus $500 prep per venue Application Deadline: open until filled Ideal Start Date: November 29, or sooner as availability allows A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, a New York-based dance company, seeks a Lighting & Video Supervisor to join its touring staff. A.I.M has a robust tour schedule, performing at approximately 25 domestic and international venues in the 20... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Location:New York, NY Reports to:General Manager Status:Full-time Salary:$55,000 - $58,500 commensurate with experience; comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision insurance, paid-time off, paid sick leave, matching retirement plan. Application Deadline:open until filled; applications received by November 16 will be prioritized Ideal Start Date:December 2021 - January 2022 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham seeks a highly motivated and proactive individual to join its growing st... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Custom Made Theatre Co. General Auditions 2022

Custom Made Theatre Co. announces open auditions for our 2022 Season.

Shows which are being cast include Circle Mirror Transformation, Blood at the Root (Regional Premiere), References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot, Tiny Fires (World Premiere), and Shoshana in December: A New Musical.

Learn more on our Casting Breakdown: https://bit.ly/2ZdwkIB 2022

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Box Office Associates

TITLE: Box Office Associate STATUS: Part-Time, Non Exempt DEPARTMENT: Marketing/Audience Services REPORTS TO: Manager of Sales and Tessitura Operations POSTITION AVAILABLE: Ongoing ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a premier Washington venue for contemporary theatre. Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Muse and Managing Director Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Studio produces the work of many of today's greatest writers, augmented by occasional productions of modern class... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time House Managers

TITLE: House Manager STATUS: Part-Time - Non-Exempt DEPARTMENT: Marketing/Audience Services REPORTS TO: Manager of Audience Services and Experience POSTITION AVAILABLE: Mid-Fall ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a premiere Washington venue for contemporary theatre. Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Muse and Managing Director Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Studio produces the work of many of today's greatest writers, augmented by occasional productions of modern classics. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead House Manager

TITLE: Lead House Manager STATUS: Part-Time - Non-Exempt DEPARTMENT: Marketing/Audience Services REPORTS TO: Manager of Audience Services and Experience POSTITION AVAILABLE: Mid-Fall ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a premiere Washington venue for contemporary theatre. Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Muse and Managing Director Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, Studio produces the work of many of today's greatest writers, augmented by occasional productions of modern class... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE, THE ONE IN DALLAS Retail Sales Associate

Creative Goods Merchandise is currently seeking friendly, enthusiastic, responsible, and reliable individuals to work as Merchandising Sales Associates for a FRIENDS pop-up exhibition in DALLAS. All candidates must be available to commit to working a minimum of 12 hours per week (2 shifts) and be able to work a minimum of 2 weekend shifts per month. A mandatory training session will be held before the first shift the week of October 25th, 2021. Additional virtual compliance training will be re... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE, THE ONE IN DALLAS Retail Assistant Manager

CREATIVE GOODS MERCHANDISE LLC Friends Exhibition Assistant Retail Manager THE ROLE: Superfly Media Experiences, LLC will be opening The FRIENDS™ Experience - The One in Dallas. Based on the world-famous sitcom FRIENDS™, this experiential attraction is scheduled to begin operation from November 4th, 2021 (dates subject to change). Mandatory Training and Load in week begin on or about October 18th, 2021. In partnership with Superfly, Creative Goods Merchandise LLC ("Creative Goods"), a dynami... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate

Eagle Theatre Seeks Part Time Artistic Associate Deadline to apply: November 22 Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a new position: Artistic Associate. This position will be a part-time 20-25/hours a week. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Theater Composer

Seeking trained, preferably experienced Musical Theater Composers for more than a dozen ON SPEC copyrighted projects for which I've written libretti (books & lyrics) in quasi-operatic style, interweaving dialogue & dance almost inextricably with conventional 64-bar song, recitative, aria and extended musical scenes. Each needs a specific musical interpretation reflecting historical era and geographical location from Ancient Greece to early 21st century urban, while showcasing the composer's own... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Program and Administration Manager - School of Drama

The College of Performing Arts (CoPA) is seeking a highly qualified Program and Administration Manager to provide oversight and support for the day to day operations at The School of Drama. Reporting to the Dean of the School of Drama, the Program and Administration Manager oversees office administration at 151 Bank Street, manages a number of BFA and MFA program initiatives, and leads special projects initiated by the Dean. The Program and Administration Manager also serves as the primary ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Director, TheaterWorks

The Director of Education is responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, management and coordination for TheaterWorks YouthWorks programming. This person will work hand-in-hand with the Artistic Director to create and implement high-quality educational youth programming. Full job description at: http://theaterworks.org/about/jobs/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Roundabout Theatre Company - Director of Human Resources

Organization Founded in 1965 and based in New York City, Roundabout Theatre Company (Roundabout) has grown to become one of the country's largest nonprofit theatrical institutions. Roundabout operates three venues on Broadway- American Airlines Theatre, Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and the historic Studio 54-and two venues off-Broadway-Laura Pels Theatre and Roundabout Underground Black Box Theatre, which are housed in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. With a mission to celeb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Singers/Actors for 'Bruce The Goose', a Broadway-style musical for kids

Casting all roles for "Bruce The Goose", a new broadway-style musical for kids. REHEARSAL AND PRODUCTION DATES & LOCATION Theater Location: 1527 Champa St Rehearsal Times: 9:30am-1:30pm Rehearsal Dates: Oct 24, Oct 31, Nov 7 Performance Times: 10am, 1:30pm, 4pm Performance Dates: Nov 14, Nov 21, Nov 28, Dec 5, Dec 12 ROLES: ACTORS & PERFORMERS - BRUCE THE GOOSE - Baritone. A charismatic, ambitious diva who only cares about himself. - PUCK THE DUCK - Soprano. A wise, prudent, humb... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenter

The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a Westchester based non-profit educational theatre organization dedicated to providing diverse theatre making experiences and performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking part-time scenic carpenters for the 2021-22 MainStage season. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Working with the TD and ATD to build, load in, and strike each production. - Assisting in maintaining shop equipment/inventory and in keeping the scene shop cle... (more)