BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/25/2025; Jobs In San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles & More

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Best of the Worst- Cabaret Singers Wanted!

Seeking plus-size, trans, BIPOC artists for a cabaret celebrating the best music from the biggest Broadway flops! That's right, that song from the show no one ever does finally has a home to be showcased in all its glory- the 54 Below stage with Broadway Bods! Founded in 2021, Broadway Bods has been working to change the body diversity landscape of the performing arts industry in NYC. As New York's first fat-positive, size inclusive organization, we look to platform and produce work by per... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Carpenter

The Old Globe, a Tony Award–winning theatre and one of the country’s leading regional LORT B+ theatres, is seeking qualified applicants for a Carpenter. This position is responsible for constructing, erecting, installing, repairing, and dismantling scenery and fixtures made of wood, plywood, metal, and other materials. Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following: • Review plans, drawings, and specifications to determine materials, dimensions, and construction methods. • ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Theater of the Mind)

JOB TITLE: Company Manager (Theater of the Mind) REPORTS TO: General Manager FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $70,000 - $75,000 annually LOCATION: Reid Murdoch Building – 333 N LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Company Manager is vital to supporting the full company of actors, crew, and creative personnel. This position is responsible for managing a wide range of administrative and logistical needs—including travel, housing, payroll compilation, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producer

JOB TITLE: Associate Producer COMPENSATION RATE: $60,000 - $70,000 REPORTS TO: BOLD Artistic Producer FLSA STATUS: Exempt LOCATION: 107 N. Dearborn POSITION SUMMARY: The Associate Producer is a member of Goodman Theatre’s Producing Team within the Artistic Department. They will have the primary responsibility of line producing assigned Main Stage productions on the Albert Stage (LORT B, 856 seats) and Owen Stage (LORT D, 400 seats) and will have demonstrated capacity and experience w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts Education Org Seeks New Executive Director

(Ver abajo la traducción en Español) POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT Application Deadline: January 15, 2026 Job Title: Executive Director Hours: Full time salaried position, 40 hours/week Location: Holyoke, MA Anticipated Start Date: March 2, 2026 Enchanted Circle, a 50 year strong non-profit in Holyoke, MA, seeks an Executive Director with a strong commitment to arts and education in Western Massachusetts. The next Executive Director will build and sustain strong partnerships, listen dee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Volunteer Tech Positions – Actors’ Equity Showcase (NYC)

Duse Productions is looking for a few kind, dependable, and skilled volunteer technicians to join us for an upcoming Actors’ Equity Association Showcase production of An Enemy of the People (Off-Off-Broadway, NYC). We’re a small, thoughtful team creating this work with care, and we’d love to welcome collaborators who enjoy being part of a supportive, respectful process. Positions to Fill: 1. Lighting Technician / Board Operator Experience running theatrical lighting equipment requir... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2026 production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be worki... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager Needed for LA Production in February

SEEKING STAGE MANAGER – LOS ANGELES We are seeking a Stage Manager for the world premiere of a new play with songs (cast of 4) at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in West Hollywood. Show Details: Location: Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, West Hollywood Performances: Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM Dates: February 7 – March 1 Rehearsals: Mondays–Thursdays, 6:30–9:30 PM throughout the month of January. Attendance at every rehearsal is not required. Tech... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpenter

SUMMARY The Lead Carpenter will assist with the build, load-in, and strike of all scenic aspects of Theatrikos Theatre Company productions and other programming. This position involves working from build drawings, supervising part-time carpenters, apprentices, interns, and volunteers, and to ensure the work aligns with the mission of the theatre. Additionally, the Lead Carpenter will help to maintain the highest levels of safety and cleanliness of the shop and storage spaces. Position will i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Performers for "The Spoils" at StageWorks Theatre Group

In person auditions at StageWorks in Pompton Lakes Auditions January 11th 4PM - 6PM Register for an Audition Appointment: https://stageworksnj.ludus.com/200505189 More Information: https://www.stageworksnj.org/auditions Ages 18+ ALL ROLES ARE OPEN FOR THIS PRODUCTION Location: StageWorks at Studio 237 237 Hamburg Turnpike Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442 ​​ Show dates: March 19 - 29, 2026 ​Rehearsal dates: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays 6:45PM - 9:00PM starting January 19th. What ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Treasurer

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=557783 Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! TITLE: Head Treasurer REPORTS TO: Box Office Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Non-Exempt RATE: $37.23 Hourly (I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18) This is an I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18 union positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Marketing Coordinator REPORTS TO: Director of Audience Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N Dearborn St. Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Marketing Coordinator plays a key role in the day-to-day operations of the Marketing department, supporting campaigns and communications across digital, print and on-site channels. The ideal candidate is organized, collaborative and an effecti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Junior Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) and Bass Ensemble (tenor/bass performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 & 7, 2026, at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/TAPSVeraStark/ Lighting Designer Responsibilities • Desig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stages St. Louis 2026 Season

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company is seeking production staff to join us for our 2026 Season, which runs from May through October. All positions are seasonal and will be paid bi-weekly. Please visit https://stagesstlouis.org/jobs/ for more information. Remit resumes to Jobs@stagesstlouis.org ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Manager - Ambassador Theatre

The Shubert Organization is America’s oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals both in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge, API distribu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: DANCERS needed for televised performance for a poet!!!

We are looking for dancers with jazz, hip hop, and modern dance experience. There are 2 songs and the dancers will be paid $400 per song. If interested or have any questions, please email meghanharper203@gmail.com with your headshot, resume, and dance reel by December 30, 2025. The show will take place on February 7, 2026 in Stockton, CA. The show will be televised. ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Technical Theater Internships

The Naples Players is seeking motivated, confident, and creative theatre artists for our Summer Internship Program. Interns will work closely with the professional full-time staff members in mounting the summer 2026 season. Qualified interns may also have the opportunity to assist or fully design for TNP's main stage and educational theater program. 26-27 Shows will be announced February 1st. The summer includes a major contemporary main stage musical, a teen production, a student produced s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

The Technical Director reports to the Executive Director and is responsible for: Providing build drawings for shop staff, purchasing materials and tracking scenic dept budgets, supervising and supporting construction and scene shop staff to ensure accuracy and quality standards, install scenery on stage in conjunction with shop staff, oversee and support work of run crew during rehearsals and performances, maintain theatre space as it relates to stage, rigging and production, oversee and lea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Call for STAGE MANAGER

The Manor Club Theatre is seeking a Stage Manager for their April 2026 production of the comedy CAHOOTS, by Rick Johnston, directed by Elizabeth Paldino, Producers, Donna Bellone and Mauro Contrastano. Rehearsals begin in February, 2 to 3 times per week until opening for 6 performances: April 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. The Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade, Pelham Manor, NY 10803. Please submit resume to: themanorclubofpelham@gmail.com or call 914-738... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Salary Range: $42,000 – $47,000 Status: Exempt, Full-Time Reports to: Director of Advancement Works closely with: Development Manager, Data Services Manager, Marketing Manager George Street Playhouse (GSP), a professional producing theatre at the heart of New Brunswick’s vibrant cultural district, seeks a proactive and detail-oriented Development Associate to play a vital role in the success of its fundraising efforts. The Development Associate is a strong communicator and capable not-for-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to Producer

DESCRIPTION Executive Assistant to Producer Full-Time | Hybrid | Significant Travel | U.S.-Based Entertainment & Theatrical Producing Position Overview The Executive Assistant will serve as the right hand to an Executive Producer overseeing multiple companies, productions, and events across the U.S. and Europe. This role combines high-level executive support, digital systems management, and project coordination, with long-term growth potential into producing and general management. It re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Advancement Operations

Associate Director, Advancement Operations Peter Jay Sharp Building - Brooklyn, NY 11217 Overview Salary Range $83,000.00 - $83,000.00 Salary Position Type Full-Time Category Development Description Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Senior Production Manager

TITLE: Senior Production Manager STATUS: Full-Time, In-person LOCATION: Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Technical Production DEPARTMENT: Production SUPERVISES: Doris Duke Production Staff; Interns and overhire staff WORKS WITH: Programming Department; Facilities, Safety and Accessibility Department; Patron Services Department; Archives; IT COMPENSATION: Grade 5: $70,000-$80,000 SCHEDULE: September–May: Five (5) day work week June–August: Six (6) day work week (1 comp day for every ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Broadway in Hollywood & the Hollywood Pantages Theatre via TOC Arts Partners

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Coming off another extremely triumphant season of productions and record-breaking attendance, Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre seek an energetic, driven, and forward-thinking Director of Marketing and Communications to join their team as a key leader in this period of forward momentum. The Hollywood Pantages reflects an exciting paradigm in The National Theatre landscape because of its... (more)