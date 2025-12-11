BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/11/2025; Jobs In Operations, Marketing and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to Producer

DESCRIPTION Executive Assistant to Producer Full-Time | Hybrid | Significant Travel | U.S.-Based Entertainment & Theatrical Producing Position Overview The Executive Assistant will serve as the right hand to an Executive Producer overseeing multiple companies, productions, and events across the U.S. and Europe. This role combines high-level executive support, digital systems management, and project coordination, with long-term growth potential into producing and general management. It re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Advancement Operations

Associate Director, Advancement Operations Peter Jay Sharp Building - Brooklyn, NY 11217 Overview Salary Range $83,000.00 - $83,000.00 Salary Position Type Full-Time Category Development Description Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Senior Production Manager

TITLE: Senior Production Manager STATUS: Full-Time, In-person LOCATION: Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Technical Production DEPARTMENT: Production SUPERVISES: Doris Duke Production Staff; Interns and overhire staff WORKS WITH: Programming Department; Facilities, Safety and Accessibility Department; Patron Services Department; Archives; IT COMPENSATION: Grade 5: $70,000-$80,000 SCHEDULE: September–May: Five (5) day work week June–August: Six (6) day work week (1 comp day for every ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Broadway in Hollywood & the Hollywood Pantages Theatre via TOC Arts Partners

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Coming off another extremely triumphant season of productions and record-breaking attendance, Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre seek an energetic, driven, and forward-thinking Director of Marketing and Communications to join their team as a key leader in this period of forward momentum. The Hollywood Pantages reflects an exciting paradigm in The National Theatre landscape because of its... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Scenic Carpenter For 50 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director Orchestra Kentucky and Ramsey Theatre Company

MUSIC DIRECTOR Orchestra Kentucky & Ramsey Theatre Company Bowling Green, Kentucky Orchestra Kentucky and the Ramsey Theatre Company, both resident companies of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC), invite applications for the position of Music Director, beginning with the 2026–27 season. ________________________________________ THE POSITION The Music Director is the artistic leader of Orchestra Kentucky and serves as the Music Director for the Ramsey Theatre Compan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director: Help Build the Future of Regional Theatre! Are you a skilled scenic engineering expert and a dedicated leader ready to advance your career at a rapidly growing regional theatre? Olney Theatre Center (OTC), a vibrant artistic hub just north of Washington, D.C., is seeking an Assistant Technical Director (ATD) to join our dynamic Production team. This is a pivotal moment to join OTC! We are dramatically expanding our facilities and capabilities, offering you the ch... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Charge Artist

Scenic Charge Artist: Define the Visual Identity of a Growing Theatre! Are you a highly experienced, visionary Scenic Charge Artist ready to take artistic leadership of an essential department at a rapidly growing regional theatre? Olney Theatre Center (OTC), a vibrant artistic hub just north of Washington, D.C., is seeking a passionate and skilled artist to join our Production team. WHY JOIN OLNEY THEATRE CENTER NOW? This is a pivotal moment in OTC's history! We are dramatically expanding... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), Milwaukee’s only professional theater company dedicated to gender equity, is at a historic turning point. With the planned retirement of its co-founding Artistic Director, Suzan Fete, after 33 seasons of bold leadership, RTW is seeking a visionary new Artistic Director to carry forward its nationally recognized legacy. This is a rare opportunity to lead a debt-free, mission-driven theater ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Winter/Spring Internship

CLA PARTNERS a Talent Management company headquartered in New York, is looking to hire Winter/Spring Interns. JOB DESCRIPTION Join us as a TALENT INTERN and dive into the exciting world of TV, Film, and Theatre! You’ll have the incredible opportunity to learn and thrive in a vibrant, fast-paced office that proudly represents a diverse array of clients. Responsibilities may include: - Keeping our office calendar up-to-date with daily, weekly, and monthly events. - Organizing dynamic wee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Seasonal 2026 Department Manager and Staff Positions

Assistant Crafts Manager Assistant Production Electrician Assistant Properties Manager Assistant Stage Manager Assistant Technical Director of Stage Operations* Assistant Wardrobe Manager Calling Stage Manager Costume Floor Manager* Costume Shopper Crafts Artisan Crafts Manager* Draper* Electrician First Hand Hair + Makeup Staff Artist Hair + Makeup Supervisor* Lighting Supervisor Production Administrator Properties Artisan Properties Manager* Scenic Carpenter Stage Operati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Theater Teaching Artists

TADA! Youth Theater seeks energetic and creative Teaching Artists with expertise in Vocal Coaching (Music Directors who play piano - “MDs”), AND/OR Acting & Dance (Director/Choreographer types - “D/Cs”) to lead team-taught musical theater programs for preschool, elementary, & middle school students. Teaching opportunities include in-school residencies & afterschool programs in all 5 boroughs, as well as afternoon & weekend classes & summer camps on-site at TADA!’s studios ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Props Coordinator

POSITION TITLE: Props Coordinator DEPARTMENT: Production CLASSIFICATION: Seasonal, Full-time, Salaried Non-Exempt REPORTS TO: Production Manager LOCATION: On-site DATES: March 3 – December 19, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) in Florham Park and Madison, NJ is seeking an experienced Props Coordinator (PC). Position will be responsible for constructing or sourcing properties and furniture for all productions/events; assist in maintaining a 20,000ft2 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tour Manager

POSITION TITLE: Tour Manager DEPARTMENT: Education CLASSIFICATION: Full-time REPORTS TO: Education Programs Coordinator & Production Manager LOCATION: On-site and travel / housing available START DATE: January 12, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Tour Manager (non-AEA) is a member of the 11-person Shakespeare LIVE! Artistic Fellowship company with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Shakespeare LIVE! tours two abridged Shakespeare productions into schools, community centers, and other a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Marketing Assistant

The Digital Marketing Assistant is a key member of STNJ's staff. The creative work of this individual must be able to represent the organization in conjunction with the vision of the Artistic Director and the guidance of the Director of M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Assistant Carpenter REPORTS TO: Technical Director FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95/hour UNION: IATSE Local 2 LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for an Assistant Carpenter to join our scene shop. The Assistant Carpenter will work collaboratively with the Technical Director and other scene shop members to construct, load-in, maintain and load-out scenery for the 8-s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Designer – Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Production (Ages 10-18) Position: Raue Center School For The Arts – Costume Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $1000 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator - The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat –

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) Stipend: $1000/Per TA Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February 27 @ 8 PM... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer –Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10 -18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Choreographer Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Music Director Stipend: $2500 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)