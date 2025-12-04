BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/4/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), Milwaukee’s only professional theater company dedicated to gender equity, is at a historic turning point. With the planned retirement of its co-founding Artistic Director, Suzan Fete, after 33 seasons of bold leadership, RTW is seeking a visionary new Artistic Director to carry forward its nationally recognized legacy. This is a rare opportunity to lead a debt-free, mission-driven theater ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Winter/Spring Internship

CLA PARTNERS a Talent Management company headquartered in New York, is looking to hire Winter/Spring Interns. JOB DESCRIPTION Join us as a TALENT INTERN and dive into the exciting world of TV, Film, and Theatre! You’ll have the incredible opportunity to learn and thrive in a vibrant, fast-paced office that proudly represents a diverse array of clients. Responsibilities may include: - Keeping our office calendar up-to-date with daily, weekly, and monthly events. - Organizing dynamic wee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Seasonal 2026 Department Manager and Staff Positions

Assistant Crafts Manager Assistant Production Electrician Assistant Properties Manager Assistant Stage Manager Assistant Technical Director of Stage Operations* Assistant Wardrobe Manager Calling Stage Manager Costume Floor Manager* Costume Shopper Crafts Artisan Crafts Manager* Draper* Electrician First Hand Hair + Makeup Staff Artist Hair + Makeup Supervisor* Lighting Supervisor Production Administrator Properties Artisan Properties Manager* Scenic Carpenter Stage Operati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Theater Teaching Artists

TADA! Youth Theater seeks energetic and creative Teaching Artists with expertise in Vocal Coaching (Music Directors who play piano - “MDs”), AND/OR Acting & Dance (Director/Choreographer types - “D/Cs”) to lead team-taught musical theater programs for preschool, elementary, & middle school students. Teaching opportunities include in-school residencies & afterschool programs in all 5 boroughs, as well as afternoon & weekend classes & summer camps on-site at TADA!’s studios ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Props Coordinator

POSITION TITLE: Props Coordinator DEPARTMENT: Production CLASSIFICATION: Seasonal, Full-time, Salaried Non-Exempt REPORTS TO: Production Manager LOCATION: On-site DATES: March 3 – December 19, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) in Florham Park and Madison, NJ is seeking an experienced Props Coordinator (PC). Position will be responsible for constructing or sourcing properties and furniture for all productions/events; assist in maintaining a 20,000ft2 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tour Manager

POSITION TITLE: Tour Manager DEPARTMENT: Education CLASSIFICATION: Full-time REPORTS TO: Education Programs Coordinator & Production Manager LOCATION: On-site and travel / housing available START DATE: January 12, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Tour Manager (non-AEA) is a member of the 11-person Shakespeare LIVE! Artistic Fellowship company with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Shakespeare LIVE! tours two abridged Shakespeare productions into schools, community centers, and other a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Marketing Assistant

The Digital Marketing Assistant is a key member of STNJ's staff. The creative work of this individual must be able to represent the organization in conjunction with the vision of the Artistic Director and the guidance of the Director of M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Assistant Carpenter REPORTS TO: Technical Director FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95/hour UNION: IATSE Local 2 LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for an Assistant Carpenter to join our scene shop. The Assistant Carpenter will work collaboratively with the Technical Director and other scene shop members to construct, load-in, maintain and load-out scenery for the 8-s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Designer – Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Production (Ages 10-18) Position: Raue Center School For The Arts – Costume Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $1000 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator - The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat –

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) Stipend: $1000/Per TA Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February 27 @ 8 PM... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer –Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10 -18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Choreographer Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Music Director Stipend: $2500 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Asst. Stage Manager & Props Master –Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Assistant Stage Manager + Props Master Stipend: $300/Wk for AMS + $500 for Props| $2300 Total Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager – Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Stage Manager Hours: the tentative schedule is as follows. Show dates are confirmed Stipend: $325/Wk | $2,600 Total Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director –Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Music Director Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Choreographer Stipend: $2800 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Talent Management Company Accepting New Client Submissions

New York Talent Management company is currently seeking to expand their roster with exceptional actors who are passionate, professional, and have an understanding of the business. We represent artists across theater, television, film, commercial, and voiceover, and are committed to fostering meaningful careers through personalized guidance and industry opportunities. If you are looking for representation and ready to take the next step in your career, we welcome your submission for considerat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 53-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwright... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

JOB TITLE: First Hand REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Goodman Theatre seeks a First Hand to assist Drapers in all phases of costume construction through completed assigned garments and maintenance during the show run, within established production deadlines. This position requires... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

JOB TITLE: Stitcher REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $27.33 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a stitcher responsible for constructing, altering, and finishing assigned costumes within established deadlines. This position requires strong technical sewing skills, attention to detail, and the ability to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a skilled Wardrobe Dresser responsible for running performances in either of the Goodman’s theatres, as assigned, and supporting the wardrobe needs of each production. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Prepare and preset assigned costume pieces prior to each performance. - Assi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lighting Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting Supervisor (LS) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera (TAO). The LS actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following duties in addition to other duties as assigned. Lighting Designer Communications and Liaison... (more)