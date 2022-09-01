The 33rd New York Cabaret Convention Announced At Jazz At Lincoln Center, October 26-28

It's back! -- three extraordinary nights of "live" songs, entertainers, and musicians - all in celebration of the 33rd annual New York Cabaret Convention, produced by The Mabel Mercer Foundation.

From Wednesday, October 26th through Friday, October 28th at 6 p.m., more than 75 entertainers and musicians will take the spectacular Rose Theater stage at Jazz At Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at West 60th Street. And, as always, each concert boasts a unique theme and cast, celebrating the Great Popular Songbook.

Opening night on Wednesday, October 26th will offer the happily anticipated Andrea Marcovicci and Jeff Harnar as cohosts of Look to the Rainbow: The Songs of Yip Harburg. The evening also includes the Foundation's presentation of the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award to Harnar himself.

On Thursday the 27th, Natalie Douglas emcees the warm and Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole, highlighted by the bestowal of the annual Donald F. Smith Award (underwritten by Adela & Larry Elow). Finally, Friday the 28th throws the spotlight on the Foundation's artistic director KT Sullivan, as she leads Through the Years: Celebrating Timeless American Standards and offers the annual Julie Wilson Award (underwritten by Peter & Linda Hanson). The list of performers for each evening may be found below.

Additionally, Friday evening's show will be dedicated to the memory of Charles S. Bullock (1932-2022), recognizing his decades of exceptional leadership as the Foundation's Chairman of the Board.

Tickets for all three evenings are priced at $100 (prime orchestra), $50 (orchestra and mezzanine) and $25 (balcony); they go on sale via Jazz At Lincoln Center on Tuesday, September 6th, and are available in three different ways: In Person: Jazz At Lincoln Center Box Office, located within the Time Warner Center, Broadway at 60th Street, on the ground floor (The Shops at Columbus Circle). Hours: Monday -- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (During ticketed performances, the Box Office will remain open an additional half-hour after the scheduled start time of the show.) Online: Tickets may be purchased online 24-hours a day, seven-days a week, from the website: www.jazz.org. Or by Phone: 212 721-6500 CenterCharge. Open daily, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. All times above listed are EDT.

TWO IMPORTANT NOTES:

a) $10 "rush tickets" will be available for students and Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) members with ID on the day of each concert only - at the Jazz At Lincoln Center box office.

b) "Premium Patron Seating" - at $500 per ticket - is limited to fifty seats each concert ($350 of which is tax deductible); this ticket includes an invitation to a post-show cocktail reception with the evening's artists. "Premium Patron Seating" is available ONLY through The Mabel Mercer Foundation itself; please call 212 980-3026 for information and orders.

Last month, KT Sullivan reflected on the three years since the last, full, "live" New York Cabaret Convention in 2019 -- and the recommencement of tradition this autumn. "We can't define it as a 'comeback,' for the Mabel Mercer Foundation truly never went away. In 2020 - with all due homage to the artists and technicians who made it possible - four concerts were offered virtually, which won amazing internet support from the local, national, and world-wide 'regulars' who usually attended in person. Yet there was also a new, span-the-globe contingent of devotees, who also accepted the invitation to 'tune in.' Even better, they returned on succeeding evenings and have remained - ever since - to exult over the Great Popular Songbook and those who perform it.

"Last year, with so much care that still needed to be taken, we did two more virtual concerts and just one evening at the Rose Theater. Now it's going to be like Coming Home Again to be onstage there. And I'm especially proud of the fact that roughly a quarter of those on our 2022 roster are making their CabCon debuts."

One final note: As of May 1, 2022, Jazz At Lincoln Center no longer requires proof of vaccination or booster to enter its facilities. Face masks are not required, but recommended. Read the complete Jazz At Lincoln Center health and safety policy here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194519®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F2022.jazz.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1our-commitment-to-you

The 2022 New York Cabaret Convention Roster

An Asterisk (*) Indicates Cabaret Convention Debut / Please Note: All Artists Subject to Availability

Wednesday, October 26: Look to the Rainbow/The Songs of Yip Harburg, hosted by Andrea Marcovicci & Jeff Harnar. With Karen Akers, Ari Axelrod*, Danny Bacher, Elena Bennett, Anna Bergman, Leanne Borghesi, Michael-Demby Cain*, Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone), Tovah Feldshuh, Christian Holder, Paula Dione Ingram, Ann Kittredge*, Maude Maggart, Madalynn Mathews*, Marissa Mulder, Todd Murray, Marta Sanders, Josephine Sanges, Those Girls* (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Russell), Andrew Walesch*.

Thursday, October 27: Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole, hosted by Natalie Douglas. With Aaron Lee Battle, Scott Coulter, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, Bryan Eng*, Eric Yves Garcia, Clint Holmes, Elias Javier*, Amanda King, Nicolas King, Marilyn Maye, Kenita R. Miller, Katelyn Myers*, Julia Parasram*, Valarie Pettiford*, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Billy Stritch, Stacy Sullivan.

Friday, October 28: Through the Years: Celebrating Timeless American Standards, hosted by KT Sullivan. Celia Burke, Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Tim Connell, Shana Farr, Meg Flather, Kim Grogg*, Hannah Jane, David LaMarr, Karen Mason, Marieann Merengolo, MOIPEI, Jillian Mustillo*, Sidney Myer, Mark Nadler, Philip Officer, Anais Reno, Steve Ross, Ron Russell*, Spider Saloff, Kim David Smith, Sandy Stewart, Haley Swindal*, Lennie Watts, Amra-Faye Wright.