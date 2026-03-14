All About DOG DAY AFTERNOON: How the Story Evolved from Page, to Screen, to Stage

Few crime stories have captured the public imagination quite like Dog Day Afternoon. What began as a shocking real-life bank robbery in the 1970s quickly evolved into one of the most celebrated crime dramas in film history—and now, decades later, the story has found new life on the Broadway stage.

The Real Story Behind Dog Day Afternoon

The events that inspired Dog Day Afternoon took place on August 22, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York. That afternoon, a man named John Wojtowicz attempted to rob a branch of the Chase Manhattan Bank in the Gravesend neighborhood. The robbery quickly spiraled out of control. What Wojtowicz expected to be a quick heist turned into a chaotic hostage situation when police surrounded the bank and the media descended on the scene. Over the course of several hours, the standoff played out in front of television cameras and a growing crowd outside the bank.

One of the most surprising revelations during the ordeal was Wojtowicz’s motivation for the crime. He later said he was trying to obtain money to pay for gender-affirming surgery for his partner, Elizabeth Eden.

The incident ended late that evening when police agreed to transport the robbers to the airport, where they were ultimately arrested. Although the robbery failed, the story captured national attention and soon became the subject of magazine articles and Hollywood interest.

How the Story Reached the Public

The robbery quickly entered the national spotlight thanks in part to a widely read article in Life. Journalist P. F. Kluge wrote a detailed account of the robbery titled “The Boys in the Bank.” The article explored the personalities involved, the strange twists of the crime, and the emotional backstory that helped explain why Wojtowicz attempted the robbery.

How the Story Became the Film

The events of the 1972 robbery inspired a screenplay by Frank Pierson, which became the basis for the 1975 film Dog Day Afternoon. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the film starred Al Pacino as Sonny Wortzik, a character based on John Wojtowicz.

Upon its release, the movie was praised for its gripping storytelling, naturalistic performances, and sharp social commentary. Pacino’s performance in particular became iconic, including the famous moment when his character chants “Attica! Attica!” to the crowd outside the bank.

Dog Day Afternoon became both a critical and commercial success. The film earned multiple Academy Award nominations and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Today, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest crime dramas ever made and a defining film of the 1970s.

Dog Day Afternoon Comes to Broadway

More than fifty years after the real-life robbery, the story has been reimagined for the stage with a new Broadway adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon. The new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf***er with the Hat), and is directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III).

"I loved the movie as a kid. I saw a million times. When I interviewed for the job, I went kind of reluctantly because I thought... this is a bad idea, you know? But I left the meeting and I was like, 'Well, if somebody is going to mess this up, why not me?' And so ever since I've tried to do my best to meet unmeetable expectations," Guirgis told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

The play is led by Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal (“The Bear,” “The Walking Dead”) and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, “The Bear”), with Drama Desk Award nominee John Ortiz (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train), three-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day) and SAG Award nominee Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) are Michael Kostroff (“The Wire”), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Brian D. Coats (Jitney), Drama Desk Award Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Alex J. Gould (Broadway Debut), Danny Johnson (All The Way), Drama Desk Award nominee Paola Lázaro (To The Bone, “The Walking Dead”), Dom Martello (Broadway Debut), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Broadway Debut), Michael Puzzo (Broadway Debut), Christopher Sears (Cult of Love), Michael Shayan (“The Book of Queer”), Jeff Still (Job), Andrea Syglowski (Queens) and Carmen Zilles (Deep Blue Sound).

DOG DAY AFTERNOON officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.