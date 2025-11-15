Spotlight on Plays: Winter 2025/26

The Fall 2025 season is in full swing, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in Winter 2025/26.

Plays on Broadway

Marjorie Prime

(Previews: 11/20/2025, Opening: 12/8/2025)



It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 86-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace.



All Out: Comedy About Ambition

(Previews: 12/12/2025, Opening: 12/12/2025, Closing: 3/8/2026)



From the writer of last year’s runaway hit, ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, comes ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION. Here’s how it works: a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway (four at a time) to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. The show is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (Oh, Hello) and is produced by Seaview and Lorne Michaels, and they promise that it will be good.



Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, and More Join Rotating Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (10/16/2025)

Bug

(Previews: 12/17/2025, Opening: 1/8/2026)



From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer (Prayer for the French Republic, The Band's Visit) comes the Broadway premiere of Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller. The New York Times warns, "Buckle up and brace yourself because Bug is obscenely exciting."



Plays Off-Broadway

What If They Ate the Baby?

(Previews: 11/19/2025, Opening: 11/22/2025, Closing: 12/22/2025)



There are three rules every housewife knows, never return a dish empty, always have dinner ready on time, and some things are best kept under the table. After all, you never know who's listening. Fresh off of a sold out triple-billed run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Xhloe and Natasha return to SoHo Playhouse with What If They Ate The Baby?, a Fringe First, Best Overseas Show, and Mervyn Stutter's Pick of The Fringe Award-winning show that Everything Theatre labeled "An absurdist masterpiece." When housewife Dottie shows up at neighbor Shirley's door to return a casserole dish, everything is absolutely picture perfect, until those footsteps upstairs and gritted smiles suggest something more sinister may be going on. Whether it's the hue of Shirley's spaghetti casserole or the whispered conversations under the table, it's clear these two neighbors have something to hide. Inspired by 1950s McCarthyism and the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022 comes a queer clown two-hander about surveillance, paranoia, and American womanhood.



A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation)

(Previews: 11/23/2025, Opening: 11/23/2025, Closing: 12/28/2025)



On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?



Anna Christie

(Previews: 11/25/2025, Opening: 11/25/2025, Closing: 2/1/2026)



Eugene O’Neill’s poetic masterpiece won him his second Pulitzer Prize. ANNA CHRISTIE is a gripping account of the relationship between an old sailor and the daughter he hasn’t seen in almost twenty years. Their new bond becomes strained when she falls in love with a young man whose seafaring life isn’t what her father wants for her. When Anna reveals to both men the shameful secret she has been harboring, they come to understand the harsh reality of her past and show her compassion, love and forgiveness.



Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James Join Michelle Williams in ANNA CHRISTIE (8/26/2025)

Tartuffe (Hnath)

(Previews: 11/28/2025, Opening: 12/16/2025, Closing: 1/24/2026)



Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo; A Doll’s House, Part 2) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth, Fairview) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.



Video: Matthew Broderick Recalls PLAZA SUITE Apple Watch Mishap, Talks TARTUFFE Rehearsals (11/13/2025)

Video: Matthew Broderick Previews NYTW's TARTUFFE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK (11/12/2025)

The American Soldier

(Previews: 12/2/2025, Opening: 12/4/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



In 90 minutes, playwright and actor Douglas Taurel performs 14 different characters - men, women, and children - affected by various wars. He exposes their scars with darkness and humor while transporting the audience to a dozen different wartime eras - from the sweltering jungles of Vietnam to the freezing fields of Valley Forge. Taurel masterfully portrays the stories of those most deeply touched by the scourge of war, including a father in the wake of his veteran son's suicide, a soldier dealing with the loss of his limb, a wife and son coping with a deployed father's absence, a grieving mother remembering her son at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, a perilously shell-shocked World War II veteran, a female combat veteran sharing her struggles with PTSD and experiences as a woman on the front lines, and many more. Created through exhaustive research, actual letters sent from soldiers to their loved ones, and verbatim language lifted from countless interviews with veterans, the play is an intensely personal look at the humanity behind the specter of war. The American Soldier is decidedly not a political play but a profoundly human story - a piece of theater created to honor our veterans and their families and to deepen our collective understanding of their experiences.



Douglas Taurel's THE AMERICAN SOLDIER Will Have Three-Week Off-Broadway Engagement (11/5/2025)

Blackbird

(Previews: 12/2/2025, Opening: 12/2/2025, Closing: 12/7/2025)



Ray has a new identity, a new life, and is trying to put the past behind him, Una thinks of nothing else. When Una arrives at Ray's new office unannounced, raw emotions run high as they reexamine the relationship they had in the past. Never able to reconcile the brutal truth, Una is looking for answers and the consequences are shattering. Winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2007, Blackbird is a haunting exploration of memory, guilt, and the long shadows cast by formative experiences. If the past comes knocking at your door, what will it say?



Protest Song

(Previews: 12/4/2025, Opening: 12/4/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



Raw, urgent, and unexpectedly funny, Protest Song gives voice to Danny, a homeless man swept into the Occupy London movement and a revolution he barely understands. Through Danny’s story, playwright Tim Price crafts a visceral and deeply human portrait of dignity, activism, and the right to be heard.



David Nellist to Star in U.S. Premiere of Tim Price's PROTEST SONG at La MaMa (11/4/2025)

If We Kiss

(Previews: 12/4/2025, Opening: 12/7/2025, Closing: 12/20/2025)



What’s the story of your first kiss? Charlie’s hasn’t happened yet. She’s a high school junior in 2003 and has no interest in kissing. But when this boy Kevin stops her as they get off the bus to school, she suddenly realizes that kissing might be the best thing ever invented (with the possible exception of gummy bears). But things get more complicated when Charlie’s Best Friend Tess falls in love with Kevin… and even worse when Charlie’s mom and Kevin’s dad start getting involved. A 90-minute romantic comedy about first kisses and new families, If We Kiss is full of the joy, heartbreak, humiliation, and exhilaration of falling in love.



Predictor

(Previews: 12/6/2025, Opening: 12/14/2025, Closing: 1/18/2026)



Before Roe. Before Plan B. Before women had a voice in their own reproductive health - there was Meg Crane. Predictor tells the little-known true story of the woman who invented the first home pregnancy test and the uphill battle she faced to bring it to market. With sharp wit and emotional depth, this inspiring new play shines a light on a quiet revolutionary whose invention changed millions of lives - and asks what it means to take control of your future.



Caitlin Kinnunen To Star In PREDICTOR New York Premiere at AMT Theater (10/28/2025)

Sumo

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 3/30/2025)



Entrenched in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, six men practice, eat, love, play, and ultimately fight. Step into the sacred world of sumo wrestling, with the New York premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dring’s mesmerizing new drama, SUMO. Akio arrives as an angry, ambitious 18-year-old with a lot to learn. Expecting validation, dominance, and fame, and desperate to move up the ranks, he slams headlong into his fellow wrestlers. With sponsorship money at stake, their bodies on the line, and their futures at risk, the wrestlers struggle to carve themselves—and one another—into the men they dream of being. SUMO is a thrilling new play set in an elite and rarely explored world. Obie Award winner Ralph B. Peña directs this powerhouse drama.



Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 6/29/2025)



Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole’s groundbreaking NBC variety show faced cancellation as they could not find a sponsor. Now, on the night of his final broadcast, Nat must decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight, or, as his friend Sammy Davis Jr. urges, “go out with a bang.” Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) and NYTW Usual Suspect and Artistic Director Patricia McGregor (The Refuge Plays) bring us this electrifying exploration of the soul of an American icon who fought to break through America’s color barrier in the early days of television. Starring Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill ("The West Wing," "Psych") as Nat “King” Cole and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (The Refuge Plays, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Sammy Davis Jr., Lights Out features Nat’s hit songs, like “Nature Boy,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Smile” and “Unforgettable.”



A Knock on the Roof

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 2/16/2025)



Set the timer. The everyday existence of a mother during a sweltering summer vacation: prepare meals, pack the bag, run the drill, repeat. With a dry wit and the determination of an Olympian, Mariam meticulously practices for the run of her life—the dreaded knock on the roof. Written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, this unforgettable new play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza is directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).



Practice

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025)



Asa Leon is the charismatic avant-garde auteur of the moment. For their next highly-anticipated performance piece, they assemble a company of actors to live together in an old Brooklyn church and make a play about themselves. A shapeshifting psycho-comedy, Practice charts the gradual seduction of power, and what we each sacrifice to belong to a group.



Nothing Can Take You from the Hand of God

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025)



When a best-selling writer releases a book about her upbringing as a gay kid in the Evangelical South, she is confronted by the woman she claims to have had an affair with — who insists the stories are false. Operating multiple cameras and live looping systems, Jen Tullock (Severance) expertly plays a full cast of characters in a tour-de-force performance that blurs the line between reality and the lies we tell ourselves in order to survive.



The Honey Trap

(Previews: 1/10/2026, Opening: 1/10/2026, Closing: 2/15/2026)



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.



The Visitors

(Previews: 1/21/2026, Opening: 1/21/2026, Closing: 2/1/2026)



Sydney Harbor. January 1788. Seven Aboriginal leaders gather while a mysterious fleet of nawi (giant ships) amasses in the bay. As the vessels creep closer, the leaders face a fateful decision: send the strangers away or welcome them? Winner of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble, PAC NYC is proud to welcome The Visitors for its first international production. From Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison and acclaimed Quandamooka man director Wesley Enoch, this gripping, deeply researched drama captures one of the most pivotal and painful days in Australia’s history—while offering a sharp and funny portrait of how communities respond to change and the unknown.



The Monsters

(Previews: 1/23/2026, Opening: 1/23/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters) this world premiere is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.



The Waterfall

(Previews: 1/31/2026, Opening: 1/31/2026, Closing: 3/1/2026)



I REALLY DO LOVE YOU. I JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND YOU Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.



Coriolanus

(Previews: 2/1/2026, Opening: 2/1/2026, Closing: 3/1/2026)



Time: Just After Now. Setting: Rome and Antium Who should lead in a land where the political rules are rapidly shifting and reordering, class revolt is raging, and basic food has become unaffordable? Is there a place for Coriolanus, a noble war hero and uncompromising aristocrat, both admirable and detestable, who refuses to hide his contempt for the newly empowered plebeian citizens? In 2020, during the pandemic, Ash K. Tata created a streaming version of Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest. Now, Tata stages The Tragedy of Coriolanus incorporating live performance and a media-saturated landscape where the alienation of gaming violence and screen combat are contrasted with the intensity of IRL battles, and the relationship of Volumnia and her son Coriolanus gives human shape to the political drama.



Marcel on the Train

(Previews: 2/3/2026, Opening: 2/3/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.



Mother Russia

(Previews: 2/3/2026, Opening: 2/3/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



St. Petersburg, 1992: the Soviet Union has collapsed, McDonald’s has risen, and Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target: Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past. As their lives riotously intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings, all while grappling with the taste of freedom (and fast food) along the way. Lauren Yee’s (CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, THE GREAT LEAP) savvy, off-kilter tale of identity, espionage, and the cost of capitalism makes its New York premiere in this razor-sharp dark comedy.



What We Did Before Our Moth Days

(Previews: 2/4/2026, Opening: 3/5/2026, Closing: 4/26/2026)



Set in an urban world of intelligent and somewhat gentle middle-class people, a father, mother, son, and the long-time mistress of the father tell the intimate story of their lives. Wallace Shawn, a student of morality whose plays have brought us frank truths about politics and sexuality, here takes on the subject of love – suffocating and freeing – and the kaleidoscopic journeys we make through remorse, sorrow, resentment, and joy. Mr. Shawn and Mr. Gregory have created a work that is as strange, and at times hilarious, as My Dinner with André.



Wallace Shawn and André Gregory Reunite For WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS Off-Broadway (9/9/2025)

Chinese Republicans

(Previews: 2/5/2026, Opening: 2/26/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder. Shifting between sharp-tongued humor and the harsh realities of modern capitalism, this world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace—all with unflinching wit and empathy. Chinese Republicans is a new play from a thrilling new American voice, and tells a truly American story.