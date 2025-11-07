Video: June Squibb and the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME Are Getting Ready for Broadway

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Next up at Second Stage Theater is Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, which finally arrives on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

"I read it and I thought, well I absolutely have to do this play," Danny Burstein told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It is so smart and so interesting and funny and moving that I just thought I have to do this play."

June Squibb will return to Broadway at ripe, young age of 96. "I felt for one thing, I could do it physically. I could do it! And I wouldn't be fighting that thing of 'Can I do this or not?'," she added. "And oh my God, I think Marjorie's just the best. She's so snarky and she's so herself. She's going into dementia, but she's still there all the time, I feel."

The play will also star Christopher Lowell and Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon. Watch in this video as they all explain what it's all about!