Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and MARJORIE PRIME Cast Meet the Press

In addition to Cynthia Nixon and June Squibb, the company of Marjorie Prime features Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell.
Second Stage Theater will Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. MARJORIE PRIME was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. This production will mark Mr. Harrison’s Broadway debut. See photos of the cast meeting the press here.
The MARJORIE PRIME company will feature Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime.
What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, MARJORIE PRIME examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Christopher Lowell, June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon and Danny Burstein
Christopher Lowell, June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon and Danny Burstein
Playwright Jordan Harrison and Director Anne Kauffman
Collin Kelly-Sordelet
Kate Hampton, Mike Shapiro, Barbara Kingsley and Collin Kelly-Sordelet
Playwright Jordan Harrison
Director Anne Kauffman
2ndStage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet, Playwright Jordan Harrison, Director Anne Kauffman and 2ndStage Executive Director Adam Siegel
Playwright Jordan Harrison, Christopher Lowell, June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Director Anne Kauffman and Danny Burstein
2ndStage Executive Director Adam Siegel, Kate Hampton, Playwright Jordan Harrison, Christopher Lowell, June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Director Anne Kauffman, Assistant to JS Kelly Sweeney, Danny Burstein, Barbara Kingsley, 2ndStage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet, Mike Shapiro and Collin Kelly-Sordelet
2ndStage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Cynthia Nixon