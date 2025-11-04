Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and MARJORIE PRIME Cast Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Second Stage Theater will Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. MARJORIE PRIME was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. This production will mark Mr. Harrison’s Broadway debut. See photos of the cast meeting the press here.

The MARJORIE PRIME company will feature Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, MARJORIE PRIME examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

