Video: Ethan Slater Becomes 'Marcel' in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN

Single tickets are now on sale for Classic Stage Company's World Premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet. Check out a new video of Ethan Slater as "Marcel Marceau" here!

Marcel on the Train will feature Julie Benko, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman, Max Gordon Moore, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Marcel on the Train will run from February 5 – March 14, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Opening night is set for February 22, 2026.

Note: Ethan Slater will not appear in Marcel on the Train on Sunday, March 1. The role of “Marcel” will be understudied by Harrison Bryan.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.