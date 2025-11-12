Video: Matthew Broderick Previews NYTW's TARTUFFE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick recently joined Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his latest role as the title character in Molière’s Tartuffe. The production, which will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on November 28, 2025, is the world premiere of a new version from playwright Lucas Hnath.

The original play is 361 years old, and the actor shared a bit about its history on the daytime talk show. "[Tartuffe] is about a religious figure who's fake. So, when it first came out, there were a lot of people who were very angry in church. It closed, opened again, got rewritten, and the king liked it so he saved it..."

This new version is also notable for its choreography, which is by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop)— though Broderick doesn't participate. "Everybody dances but me because I've left already when they break into their dance," he explained. Watch the full interview with The Producers alum now.

Directed by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson, Tartuffe will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on November 28, 2025, with opening night set for December 16. Previously set to close January 11, Tartuffe will now run through January 24, 2026.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery. Choreography is by three-time Princess Grace Award winner Raja Feather Kelly.

The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan J. Haddad as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Valére.

Joining the previously announced cast will be understudies Holiday (The Great Privation) for Valere/Damis/Cleante, Ean Sheehy (oh, Honey) for Tartuffe/Orgon, Courter Simmons (Waitress) for Dorine/Mme Pernelle, and Evelyn Spahr (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire) for Elmire/Marianne.